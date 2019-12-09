“Me, God And That Woman Knows What’s Up”: Romeo Speaks Out On His Relationship With Angela Simmons

Things seem to be very contentious between longtime friends Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller. While the two have also been rumored to be romantically linked, it seems that for the time being, their friendship has been put on hold.

During a Monday appearance on The Real, Romeo said that he essentially holds not hate in his heart towards Angela, but hasn’t really communicated with her for various reasons that he would not disclose.

“I’ve been in situations where going back and forth in the media is something out of respect towards women, I’m not really interested in doing. That’s fake news, you got to realize that’s reality. So me, God and that woman, knows what’s up,” he said.

“You got to do the math, you know, people grow apart all the time,” he continued.

“I mean It’s life, I have best friends who I thought would be here with me now and we’re not close anymore. Even family, so it’s nothing personal, but I’m not going to use my platform to talk about something where me and that person knows what it is.”

He did say that he does expect to talk to Angela again one day. “I’ve got love for that family it’s always been nothing but respect,” he said.

It makes things complicated as the two share producer credits on Growing Up Hip Hop. Last week a clip surfaced on the recent season showing Romeo chatting with Angela’s older sister Vanessa, who wanted to know what was going on between the two.

During the conversation, Romeo told Vanessa that he had deleted “everyone” from his social media and hinted that he was disappointed over Angela’s decision in remaining close with her former boyfriend Shod Moss. He also told Vanessa that he was annoyed over Angela’s social media posts, where she was seen taking pictures with athletes, and posting what he thinks were attention-grabby moments.

According to Angela, it seems the friendship breakdown occurred during one of the most difficult moments of her life, after losing her son’s father, Sutton Tennyson, to gun violence last year. During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Angela told the hosts that she felt abandoned by Romeo during that time.

“After everything happen with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son, he was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV,” Simmons said, referencing the fatal shooting of Sutton Tennyson, her former fiancé and the father of her 3-year-old of the same name.

“If you say that—and I don’t care if we’re filming or not—really mean that because that really means a lot to me especially with what I have on my plate,” Simmons said “And to me he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”

She said that there was a lapse of time where they weren’t communicating, but she heard from producers that he shot a scene with her sister, which is referenced in the clip above.

Hopefully the two can come to an agreement of some sort due to the fact that they’ve been friends for a majority of their lives.