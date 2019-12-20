Gina Rodriguez Did NOT Defend Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts But Twitter Still Believes She Did

Earlier this week, we read a familiar story. Pop singer Camila Cabello’s old, racist Tumblr posts surfaced online. She shared several memes including the n word and insulting Asian languages with slurs. Honestly, it’s a tale as old as time when it comes to non-Black people. White people and White adjacent people seem to believe that racism is some sort of rite of passage.

When someone shared Camila’s old posts, Cabello issued an Instagram apology.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

It is what it is. Personally, I never followed Cabello’s career. Not when she was in Fifth Harmony and not now that she’s a solo artist.

But things because extremely interesting when White and other non-Black people started chiming in telling Black folk that we should forgive Cabello. You see the problem here. It’s not their place to offer forgiveness.

Regular White folk doing this would have been one thing. But the last person who should have spoken on this issue, given her own past, immediately chimed in.

After Camila, a couple of tweets claimed that Gina Rodriguez, who has her own past with racist incidents, chimed in on Camila’s tweets and shared her thoughts on the matter.

The satirical tweet read, “Being Latina is harder than anything else these days. It’s hard seeing women torn down for small things.”

This was a spoof. Gina didn’t really say this. But given her history, it seems plausible.

It’s just not true.

