Report: Niecy Nash And Jay Tucker’s Marriage Initially Fell Apart Due To Plastic Surgery And Claws Sex Scenes

Niecy Nash filed for divorce from husband Jay Tucker late last week, putting an official end to their marriage of eight years after they announced they were splitting in October. This news is bringing back to light a story from The Daily Mail, which came amid rumors that the couple were on the outs, where a source claimed the reason was because of Nash’s changes to her body a few years ago, and her love scenes on her hit TNT drama, Claws.

“Niecy got a brand new body right before she went to film Claws down in New Orleans and that’s when their troubles began,” the source said. “Jay was really uncomfortable with her graphic sex scenes on the show and that made their problems worse.”

It also didn’t help, according to the source, that they were living in two separate places during filming of the show.

“They were living in two different cities and Jay expressed he didn’t like his wife being in New Orleans while he was in LA.”

The series premiered in 2017 and is preparing for its fourth and final season in 2020.

The distance between them, which showed itself in the couple doing less and less public appearances together at red carpet events and on social media, was what initially confused fans.

“Niecy treated Jay like an American Express card, she never left home without him,” the source told The Daily Mail. “She loved doting on her husband and bragging about how she had a man.”

“She would talk so much about her relationship and how she knew how to keep a man happy, when her relationship started to crumble it was embarrassing to her,” the source added.

The individual, did, however, say that we shouldn’t expect Nash to go the solo route for too long.

“Niecy loves love and she loves being married. So don’t expect much grass to grow under her feet,” they said. “I’m certain she’ll be declaring that the third time is the charm and talking marriage again sometime in the near future.”

Nash and Tucker announced back in October that they were going their separate ways, but still had a lot of love for each other.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” they wrote. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense.”

In November, she told Extra that Tucker was “my friend,” and that he would always be that.

“It was just a part of our lives that we are in, because we are really great friends who still love each other,” she said about their split announcement. “The love has just transitioned into a different type, and so we just said, ‘Let’s let the world catch up to where we have already been,’ because by the time you get it, the news is real old in our lives.”

He’s so much of a friend, she said she would want to make sure the next woman in his life does right by him.

“I would love to interview any girl who’s gonna be on his block,” she said. “I gotta make sure he’s taken care of.”

This is Nash’s second marriage. She married Tucker in 2011, and was previously married to Pastor Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. They share three children together.