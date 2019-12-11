Tara Wallace Regrets Doing Love And Hip Hop But Is Grateful For Friendship Forged With Amina Buddafly

During the years that Tara Wallace appeared on Love and Hip Hop New York, to say it was a rough time would be an understatement. She was involved in a love triangle with ex Peter Gunz and his ex Amina Buddafly that she didn’t know about until she was already being followed around by cameras. The situation exploded into physical fights, three pregnancies and a lot of embarrassment and negativity that Wallace found herself a part of. She handled it okay, but behind the scenes, she was going through it.

“The biggest misconception that everyone has of me is that I was okay. I wasn’t,” she said in VH1’s YouTube series, Unveiled. “There was a long period of time where I was not okay.”

That’s because the mother of three had no idea what she was getting involved in when then-partner Gunz told her they were going to take part in the series. As he shared in his own recent Unveied, Wallace didn’t know that he and Buddafly got married.

“I was apprehensive about doing the show. Knowing Peter, I knew there was something he was leaving out,” she said. “I think that if I were clear on what we were doing before we did it, I definitely would not have done the show. I’m kind of old-school in the respect that there are things that just happen at home that stay at home. You don’t go to work and tell your boss all of your business. It’s just really not the place for it.”

“I don’t think I would have done the show had I known what we were doing,” she added. “I would’ve just moved on in silence and kept it pushing.”

Years later though and far removed from the L&HH franchise, Wallace is in a much different place and it’s a positive one.

“I’ll meet people today and they’ll just be apologizing for something that happened five years ago,” she said. “I’m not even in that same place.”

She’s not even close. Wallace has moved on, and even managed to cultivate a very healthy relationship with Buddafly.

“Amina and I are cool. We speak on a regular basis,” she said. “When it comes to work, we’ll call each other and check on the kids. When birthdays are coming up, we make sure we reach out. At the end of the day, it’s an adjustment for everybody. It was crazy for everyone right? So in order to move forward, it’s an active thing. You have to actively want to move on or you have to actively be angry forever.”

“Honestly, I just got to a point where I just let it all go,” she added. “I just stopped worrying about who was right and who was wrong, because I didn’t want to worry about me hurting all the time. Our kids are siblings. We’ve just got to find a way to get along.”

As for Gunz, they co-parent only, and “it works.”

“We’re lucky in the fact that they get to spend a lot of time with him,” she said of her three kids with the rapper. “I’m not going to rob my kids of time because of whatever I could have went through.”