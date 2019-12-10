Mathew Knowles Claims Beyoncé And Kelly Were Harassed By Two Members Of Jagged Edge When They Toured Together

Mathew Knowles recently sat down with VladTV for an interview to promote his new book, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, and during the conversation, he claimed that during the years that Destiny’s Child toured with Jagged Edge early on in their success as a group, despite what seemed to be a positive relationship and even an appearance in the “I Gotta Be” video, two of the ladies came to him with complaints that they were “constantly” being harassed by two members of the guy group. One of those young ladies was Beyoncé.

Knowles said that he used to manage JE, and when the girls were on tour with them and Jon B, Knowles said he made the “poor” decision to put DC and the guys on the same tour bus. Things got uncomfortable.

“Now remember, the girls are minors. They’re minors. They’re 16 years old. The guys are 21, 22 years old,” he said. “I have a fiduciary duty with minors by the law. There is a certain way I have to manage that. I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.”

When asked what he thought as a father of Beyoncé about the situation at the time and how he really wanted to handle it, he said, “We won’t talk about that on camera.”

And by “this drama,” he was referring to LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett seeking out their own management soon after and eventually being booted from DC. Interesting enough, while he claims Beyoncé and Kelly were saying they were being bothered by two of the guys, it’s known now that LaTavia and LeToya were dating twins Brandon and Brian. The story was, for some time, that the guys were part of the reason the girls were kicked out of DC.

During an Unsung episode from 2017, the guys claim standing up for LeToya and her mom was why they got kicked off the bus in Louisiana. They had too much influence for Mathew Knowles it seems when they complained about the fact that he didn’t want LeToya’s mother to ride on the tour bus, as you can hear in the short clip below:

Completely different story.

Bus drama aside, the guys always maintained that they had nothing to do with Roberson and Luckett being kicked out. In a 2014 interview on V-103, the guys said the ladies were just fed up with Knowles’s management and ready to risk their place in the group to see some change, choosing to reach out to a lawyer. Didn’t work out too well.

All that being said, whose side of the story about tour bus drama do you believe?