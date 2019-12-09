“Get Off My Ovaries!” Beyoncé Talks Pregnancy Rumors, Emmy Snubs And Weight Fluctuations With Fans For Elle UK

Over the last few years, Beyoncé has not done interviews. At the level of stardom she’s reached, she no longer has to answer questions, including the controversial, invasive ones, to be the cover girl of some of the biggest publications around. However, the 38-year-old decided to do something different for fans by answering their social media questions. The cover star for Elle UK‘s January 2020 issue did so while getting the word out about her partnership with Adidas to expand her athleisure brand, Ivy Park, which is launching in the new year. She talked about a little bit of everything, including her body, the pressures of being a working mom and what it was like losing out on all those Emmys for Homecoming.

There were quite a few gems there. For instance, a fan asked the always cool, calm and collected performer when she feels most stressed, and she said it’s when she tries to balance being wife and mother with boss lady.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” she responded. “Making sure I am present for my kids – dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband and being home in time to have dinner with my family – all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

She doesn’t allow herself to remain overwhelmed though. When asked how she practices self-care, the star said that pregnancy taught her to listen to what her body is telling her.

“Many of us grew up seeing our parents act as if they were superheroes. Most women have been conditioned to ignore symptoms and just ‘tough it out’ and focus on taking care of everyone else before themselves. I am no longer one of those people,” she said. “After having a difficult pregnancy, I took a year to focus on my health. I have researched information on homeopathic medicines. I don’t just put any prescription in my body. My diet is important, and I use tools like acupuncture, meditation, visualisation and breathing exercises.”

She does, however, get taken aback from time to time by the negativity she reads about herself online. However, the superstar has her tricks to remain unbothered.

“Yes, I’m human,” she said. “In moments of vulnerability, I try to remind myself I’m strong and I’m built for this. Thank God most of the noise bounces off of me after all of these years.”

The star revealed she does hate questions about whether or not she’s pregnant (yes, she sees them and would like you to “Get off my ovaries!”), which are prompted by weight fluctuations that should be no shock to people since she’s a mom of three. When asked how she feels about comments on her body, she said she’s learned to embrace her figure at all sizes.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life,” she replied. “Giving zero 🤬s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”

And as for all of the Emmy gold fans were expecting her to take home for her Netflix documentary Homecoming, she was asked about her thoughts on that. She likes to look at the bigger picture.

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now,” she said. “I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

There are many light moments, too, in the chat with fans. The last thing she bought at the store was some “Cuervo and Funyuns chips” from a bodega before a Madonna concert. She donates some of the clothes we see her flex in on Instagram and saves others for Blue and Rumi. She also doesn’t know anything about that Snapchat account people discovered she has (“Sorry to that, Snapchat”), and for the record, the video of her and the ladies of Destiny’s Child giggling while talking about their favorite animals was because of fatigue — not weed.

“I still love whales. And I love being in the ocean,” she said when asked about her favorite animal. “And that video was after a 16-hour press day. Not marijuana!!”

We get to see, or read that is, a different side of the impenetrable icon, and it’s quite the treat. Check out her full interview with fans over at Elle UK.