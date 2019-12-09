Garcelle Beauvais Has A New Man, But He’s Raising Eyebrows After Appearing On Black Love With His Wife

Garcelle Beauvais is dipping her toe in the dating pool again, and she let fans know over the weekend that she was entertaining the company of one noteworthy Black man in Hollywood.

The 53-year-old posted a photo of herself in black sitting next to writer Michael Elliot and captioned the image, “#datenight.”

Elliot is actually a screenwriter who has worked on a number of hit films, including Just Wright, Brown Sugar and Like Mike. Some fans of Beauvais hyped up the two based on the photo, saying they looked good together. Others, however, noted that last time they checked, Elliot was a married man.

If you tune into the OWN series Black Love, Elliot appeared on an episode that came out recently with his wife, Mecca, talking about their relationship. The couple opened up about how Mecca’s circumstances, including struggling with an autoimmune disease and spiritual changes, impacted them greatly. She said meditation helped her find clarity to work on her situation and get out of a rut to work on her marriage. This was filmed in 2018.

And while it looked like the couple were on the good foot when their episode was filmed, as it turns out, they still decided to separate. The Elliots actually did a whole video where they announced they had decided to go their separate ways as positively as possible. It was posted just three weeks ago on the Black Love Instagram page.

“Shortly after we taped the show, which was the summer of 2018, we began a really rough patch as many married couples go through. And it got heavy, it got hard, and ultimately we decided that it was best that we transition from being married to being friends, being family,” Michael said in the clip. “It was a big decision for us and I think the knee-jerk reaction is divorce. That wasn’t the plan and now it’s divorce. All that we’ve been told about divorce is it’s an ugly thing. We didn’t want that.”

“We made a conscious decision that if we were going to do this, we were going to honor each other, honor what we shared,” Mecca added. “We’ve been together almost a decade in each other’s lives and married five years so those things were important to us. When we made that decision that we were going to transition, we didn’t even use the word divorce because we don’t like the negativity that’s really attached to divorce. We created a term, I created a term called ‘authentic uncoupling,’ and I was really determined to make sure that we ended this union with honor, with love, with respect, and we still have our friendship.”

So for those who were attempting to come for Beauvais’s neck, Michael and Mecca have “authentically uncoupled,” and we guess that means he’s fair game for those on the market.

While Elliot is peacefully moving out of his marriage, Beauvais has been married twice. She wed producer Daniel Saunders, whom she shares son Oliver with, and was most recently married to talent agent Mike Nilon, whom she has twin sons Jax and Jaid with. She and Nilon split in 2010 due to alleged infidelity on his part.