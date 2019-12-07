Divine 9 Stand Up! Missy Elliott Spotlighted Black Sororities And Fraternities In Her ‘Dripdemeanor’ Video

As a member of the Divine 9, I always gleam with pride when I see black fraternities and sororities spotlighted. Besides doing community service across the world, the nine Black Greek Letter Organizations that comprise the National Pan-Hellenic Council are also known for their signature moves that they show off while “party hopping” or “strolling.” A month after releasing the futuristic visual for her single “Dripdemeanor,” Missy Elliott decided use the track to jumpstart the #Divine9Challenge. For the second version of the video she summoned members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Sorority Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. to bring their own choreography to her sultry hip-hop jam. Check out the video below.