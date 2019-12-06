Who Would Have Guessed That Tamera Mowry-Housley Used To Smoke Cigarettes?

Tamera Mowry-Housley is not a fan of weed.

During an episode of The Real this week, the usually conservative co-host talked about her experience with marijuana, with Jeannie Mai of all people. As it turns out, the two have a “special friendship” that sometimes involves them smoking together.

“I looked at her the other day and I go, ‘Damn Tam, we haven’t smoked weed in a long time,'” Mai said.

“Yeah, no!” Mowry-Housley replied. “She said, ‘When you wanna smoke out with me? When you wanna smoke? I was like Jeannie Mai! I did that for my 40th birthday. I didn’t like it. I didn’t.”

Something she did like, surprisingly, was cigarettes. When asked who on the panel had ever smoked squares before, she and Mai were the only ones to raise their hands.

“I was a social smoker you guys at one point. I don’t know who the hell I thought I was, but I thought it looked really sexy,” she said. “Whenever I had a glass of wine I just wanted to do this [motions smoking].”

It wasn’t until her then-boyfriend, now husband, Adam Housley, told her that he didn’t like her habit that she ditched smoking a cig every time she was out and about socializing.

“I was dating Adam at the time and I just remember he was like, ‘Who are you right now? And I don’t like kissing you with that kind of breath.’ I appreciated his honesty and I never picked up a cigarette again.”

That isn’t the first time Mowry-Housley has shared some info about herself that has caught her co-stars off guard. Back in 2016, she admitted that she and Adam had actually made a sex tape after admitting she wasn’t a fan of adult films.

“I don’t enjoy that,” she said. “I’d rather make my own and have my husband watch me. I’m just saying!”

When she let her co-stars know she did one but didn’t like to watch herself in the act, they were quite taken aback, to her surprise.

“We did one, however, I didn’t like it,” she said. “I don’t like watching…you guys have never?”

When asked what she would name the tape, Mowry-Housley left her co-stars more shooketh than ever before.

“I don’t think you’re ready for it…I’m in so much trouble, but it would be called Sweet and Juicy.”

Seems no one keeps it realer than our good sis Tamera Mowry-Housley on The Real.