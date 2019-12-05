Syleena Johnson Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead Of Her Fitness And Figure Competition Debut

If you’ve been paying attention, whether you follow her on Instagram or watch TV One’s Sister Circle, then you may have noticed that Syleena Johnson has shed some pounds. The 41-year-old singer and TV personality shared this week that she has lost 50 pounds. She’s been getting in her best shape to take part in her first fitness competition soon.

Johnson has shared her journey on Facebook and Instagram, including her methods to slim down and her regimen to get ready for the competition through a video series called #From1Stage2TheNext. She works out consistently, posting her during and after exercise photos/videos. She eats clean and tries treatments like an infrared sauna bag, which helps her detox and burn fat and in turn, aids in her weight loss.

She has a trainer, KD, whom “has been instrumental in getting her leaner and stronger.” She also shares advice and knowledge, including about not being a slave to the scale and the key to seeing progress. Johnson, as an interesting fact, has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition science.

She also works with fitness competitors like IFBB Figure Pro Ashley Sparks to help her learn how to pose for the shows and who has encouraged her to pick up practices like ice baths to help her with chronic back pain and soreness.

Johnson’s first competition is right around the corner, literally. She has her first show on December 7 after passing on her original competition, The Lee Haney Games, because she wasn’t ready. Now she is.

“It’s been very, very interesting, very difficult, but exciting, fun and new,” she said in one of her videos about this fitness journey she’s been on since summertime. “I’m excited to see myself on the stage. I’m excited to get to this next level.”

Johnson shared that she’s been intrigued with the idea of doing competitions since the early 2000s after one of her first trainers, a competitor, inspired her.

“This has been a longtime dream of mine. This is not something I just woke up yesterday and said I wanted to do,” she said. “I don’t want to live this life and not do all of the things that I think I can do. I just feel like we can accomplish our goals and dreams, all in this life. And so that’s what I’m doing. I’m just pursuing all of the dreams and desires and goals and wants that God puts in my belly. Being a fitness competitor is one of them. I will continue to compete hopefully with the grace of God, but the first competition, I just want to get on the stage.”