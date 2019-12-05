Justin Timberlake Issues Apology After Being Caught Holding Hands With Black Female Co-Star: “I Should Have Known Better”

Just days after Justin Timberlake was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, the singer has issued a public apology to his wife.

On social media, the “Cry Me A River” crooner penned a message explaining the photos as a “strong lapse in judgement” due to alcohol. He revealed he didn’t want to tackle the rumors initially, but after the fallout began to affect his family, he felt the need to break his silence.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began.

Continuing, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote on Instagram to his millions of followers.

“I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

He went on to say that his behavior is not the standard he wants to set for his wife, and he apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, for the public embarrassment she faced in the aftermath.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

He included with a nod to his costar, who faced flack for his actions, and told his fans he can’t wait for them to see the new project.

“I am incredibly proud to be working with Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”