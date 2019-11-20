Married At First Sight‘s Deonna McNeill Finally Shared The Secret Behind Her Insanely Luscious Natural Curls

If you watched Season 9 of Married at First Sight in Charlotte, you likely noticed a few things: Matt was pretty much a walking nightmare of a husband, the post-Decision Day BBQ was a terrible idea, and the Black women on the show had pretty amazing hair.

No shade to Iris (who had to go through enough this season), but our eyes were most glued to Deonna McNeill’s tresses, which were always bouncy and full of body. When she wasn’t ducking and dodging Greg’s conversations about feelings, she was pulling off some fantastic hair moments all season long. Now that the season is over, she found her happily ever after with Greg (they’re doing great and even selling T-shirts) and life is no longer as stressful thanks to the missing cameras, she decided to answer fan questions about her locks. She shared her go-to products in a recent post, as well as her twist-out method, and everything mentioned was affordable and reasonable to execute.

“Finally washed and twisted my hair last night. A lot of people have asked me what I use, I figured I’d share in this post,” she wrote. “Now [sic] matter what style I do, steps 1 & 2 are my staples.”

The beauty shared that she washes her hair with OGX coconut milk shampoo and conditioner. She follows that up with the LOC method, also known as the Liquid. Oil. Cream method of hydrating her hair with As I am Long and Luxe leave-in conditioner, olive oil and As I am DoubleButter cream. She then twists her hair using Camille Rose Naturals’ twisting cream and Taliah Waajid’s Curly cream.

“Following these steps always leaves my hair moisturized and shiny for days,” she added. “I’ll rock the twists for about a week, then I’ll unravel and wear a twist out.”

The end result is the greatness you can see below:

If Deonna is ever looking to get back in front of the camera after doing reality TV, we recommend that she drop a full YouTube channel with all the tips and tricks on getting hair as healthy as this. Somebody, anybody, make it happen!