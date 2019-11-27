Tamar Braxton Shares A Loving Birthday Message To Her Boo David Adefeso

Life after Vince is looking really good for Tamar Braxton!

The R&B singer took to social media to celebrate her boyfriend David Adefeso’s birthday with a touching message.

On Instagram she wrote, “Celebrating life is probably one of my favorite things to do. This night was so magical for a zillion reasons! Thank you @david.adefeso for allowing love to celebrate you on your bday❤️”

The loving couple first went public back in April, when Braxton flaunted her new bae on the WeTV red carpet. Their relationship has progressed since then, and Tamar even went as far as saying David was a part of her family in recent posts.

David returned the affection back to his lady, thanking her for throwing a memorable birthday celebration for him. He said that Tamar “brings him joy” and called it his best birthday ever.

“On Saturday I turned 50. My @tamarbraxton threw the most amazing party for me! My 80-year old mom, who I love so dearly, flew in from Lagos to attend. I remember growing up In Lagos… we attended a church called Chapel of the Healing Cross. At the Chapel they had the congregation divided into four “Fellowships”, each one sort of like a prayer/support group. Each of the four Fellowships had a different name: the Fellowships of Joy, Hope, Peace and Love. Over the years I’ve often pondered which one of the four Fellowships was the most important: I mean if I had to choose only one of the four for the rest of eternity which would it be? Would I take Peace over Love? Joy over Hope? Well, only at 50 do I feel like I finally found the answer, and it’s the same answer my mom reiterated to me decades ago: Of all four the greatest is LOVE! “Loving my @tamarbraxton brings me Joy; that Joy always keeps Hope alive….the Hope that no matter what obstacles we confront we will always confront them together; and the Hope that we will be together forever brings me Peace”. So, when you have Love you have Joy, and Joy comes with never ending Hope, and the Hope that things will always be better and brighter tomorrow than they were yesterday brings Peace. So, like I said the greatest of these is LOVE. Because with Love comes Joy, Hope and Peace….all wrapped up in a nice, tight package! I love you Tamar! Thank you for making this the #bestbirthdayever!!❤️❤️”

Tamar is technically still married to Vince Herbert, having filed for divorce from the music producer back in October of 2017.