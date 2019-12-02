Jeezy Took Jeannie Home For Thanksgiving To Meet His Family And The Most “Meaningful” Moment Was Having Oxtails And Chitlins Made For Her

Jeannie Mai had a pretty “unforgettable” Thanksgiving, spending the holiday with boyfriend Jeezy’s family in Georgia for the first time.

On Monday’s new episode of The Real, the 40-year-old TV personality was asked to spill the tea on her holiday and she gushed over how good of a time she had with his people. It went from a dinner to a party.

“It was an unforgettable, surreal moment,” she said. “It was the first time obviously that we spent Thanksgiving together, and to be able to have an intimate dinner with his family, his family is beautiful. They’re all such lovely people and they’re fun.”

“They got mad cousins,” she added. “If you saw his Stories afterwards, we turned it into a lit lit party afterwards. There was a DJ, there was electric sliding, there were a lot things going on.”

The best moment though for Mai was being embraced in a sense by Jeezy’s family, specifically his aunt. She asked the woman to make a special dish for her in jest before Thanksgiving and was surprised that the woman went out of her way to make it for her on the holiday.

“This was what was most meaningful. I asked his auntie who loves to bring different dishes to make me — and I threw it out there like thinking she wasn’t going to do it but I was like, ‘Auntie,’ her name is Mother, so I was like, ‘Mother, would you make me some oxtails and some chitlins?’ Yo, she came with tupperware of chitlins and oxtails!” she said. “And they were just for me! They weren’t for everybody! She was like, ‘This is just for you, don’t let anybody else have any.'”

This first Thanksgiving together comes right after Mai opened up about her relationship with the rapper in PEOPLE magazine. She said the one thing that has brought them even closer was their love of helping others.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” she told the publication. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”