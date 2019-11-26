Jeannie Mai Reveals She Was “Too Young” When She Married Ex Freddy Harteis: “We Just Weren’t Compatible In The End”

Jeannie Mai has been very forthcoming about what led to her divorce to Freddy Harteis, but now the TV host is divulging more details about what led to their split.

In a recent interview with People, the 40-year-old revealed that in retrospect, she realizes she was just too young to get married.

“I was really young,” she told the outlet. “I made choices where my instincts told me, ‘I don’t know about this,’ but I didn’t listen. He was a great guy and we tried our best, but we just weren’t compatible by the end.”

She also explains that before they were married they had never lived together or had sex.

“We hadn’t ever lived together. We weren’t even intimate with each other, in a sexual sense.”

But Mai is taking it all in stride, calling her separation a lesson.

“I just learned the greatest lesson, which is you truly learn who a person is when they don’t get what they want,” she said.

Mai is now in a happy public relationship with rapper Young Jeezy, whom she explains she was instantly attracted to.

“Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together,” she told People.

Mai also said at one point not having kids was was a major point of contention between her and her ex, but now the “Hello Hunnay” host may have changed her tune.

She couldn’t even honestly answer questions about future children because she was in the “fertile” point of her cycle.

“You’re going to have to ask me when I’m not ovulating. I’m like too much emo, girl. I don’t know what I’m saying right now on that topic. It’s safer to just wait until this day had passed,” she told People.

“I’m working on safe right now. Safe is the focus, yes. And getting through this period. After this cycle.”