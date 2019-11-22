Future Honored His Grandmother At His Annual Golden Wishes Gala This Year

While Future may have trouble getting along with women in his age bracket, there’s a senior woman in his life who seems to have his heart forever and that’s his grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd. At the rapper and his FreeWishes Foundation’s 8th annual Golden Wishes Gala honoring metro Atlanta Senior Citizens this past week, Future and his mother, Stephanie Jester, presented Ms. Boyd with a surprise community service award recognizing her hard work giving back.

More than 750 seniors gathered at the Georgia Aquarium for the Black tie gala November 19. Guests were treated to a night of live jazz music provided by the Douglas Whatley Jr. Band, including a performance by legendary Jazz and R&B vocalist Jean Carne, and classic hits spun by DJ Bluue. An elaborate Thanksgiving-style dinner was served inside the aquarium’s Ocean’s Ballroom ahead of the official holiday next week.

“We’re blessed to have the resources to help and support our senior community and we are thankful for what they’ve done to pave the way for us,” Future told the large crowd.

In addition to his grandmother and mother, who is co-founder of the Free Wishes Foundation, two other special women in Future’s life were also in attendance: his daughter Londyn and his sister, Tia Wilburn-Anderson. Eddie Jester, the father of the “Freebandz” artist who just celebrated his 36th birthday this past week as well, also came out to celebrate.

“This is powerful. I want to be able to spread love,” the rapper told a reporter before the gala.”It’s important because this is the city where I’m from. It’s always good to take care of the senior citizens.”

Check out footage from the special night which was sponsored by Jet One Charter, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Luxury Connections, Zaxby’s, Chick-Fil-A, JenCare, Freebandz Touring, and InTouch Properties, in the video below.