Reagan Gomez-Preston And Her Husband Are Celebrating 20 Years Of Marriage After Saying “I Do” As Teens

It’s always heartwarming to watch our favorite celebrity couples celebrate decades worth of marriage, but the most recent celebrity anniversary both touched and surprised us.

Actress and director Reagan Gomez-Preston acknowledged over the holiday weekend that she and husband DeWayne Turrentine were marking a major milestone in their marriage. The couple recently celebrated 20 years together, and in doing so, she shared the story of their wedding day and their young love. The 39-year-old also shared photos of their relationship over the years and the ways in which it has been fruitful.

“Lowkey just had a 20th wedding anniversary in Nov,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nov, 1999, we drove your Escalade to Laughlin, NV to get married, bumpin the Chronic 2000 the whole way. We got to the casino & had to wait for our mothers to catch up because the oldest of us, your sister, was only 20 and we needed to be 21 to check into our rooms. So you, me, my brother, your sister & brother all waited outside like some lost children waiting for our mothers to come rescue us so we could get married the next day. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m so happy we chose each other and that our children chose us @goldenchildprince. Excited for our future. To 20 more years.”

Back in 2013, the talented and outspoken star talked to The Breakfast Club about their relationship, noting that they got together when she was on The Parent’Hood and he was modeling in the mid-90s. The pair share two children together, kids they had well after saying I do, including daughter Scarlett, 12, and son Tyger, 8.

“I got married young. I got married at 19,” she said. “He was 18 when we got married. We were 18 and 19.”

“We’re really low key. I’ve been in the business a really long time, so has he,” she added. “We’ve worked with everybody and you never hear crazy stories about us. We’re at home with our kids. That’s what we do.”

Talk about lasting relationship goals!