Watch Ricky Smiley Ambush Friends And Fans For The Holidays In “A Guest Who Comes To Dinner”

From the creator and Executive Producer of the hit series Preachers of LA comes A Guest Who Comes to Dinner, a fun food show that’s full of surprises, holiday meals, sweets and a whole lot of holiday cheer. A Guest Who Comes to Dinner features radio personality and comedian Ricky Smiley. Each episode Smiley ambushes his friends and sometimes fans collecting tasty ingredients from their pantries to make a special holiday meal in his Atlanta Dream Kitchen. The guests are then invited over to break bread with Rickey as his pal, celebrity chef James Wright Chanel, cooks up a signature holiday meal that the guests will never forget.

Rickey will surprise a few of his celebrity friends and fans including Demetria McKinney, who played his wife on The Rickey Smiley Show and rap superstar and producer Bonecrusher. In every episode, Rickey, Chef James and the guests come together to discuss what the holidays are all about—delicious food, family, relationships, faith, singing, and laughter! There’s no shortage of topics at the table like whether or not to invite the “new boo” to a holiday with the crew! How to still celebrate the holidays when a loved one is gone! Or how to be the “the gift” that keeps on giving!

Tune into this 6-episode series for relatable holiday talk and get some cooking tips for the holidays from funnymen, Rickey Smiley, Chef James and their celebrity friends! This show promises to be funny, memorable and give the guests a holiday meal that they’ll always remember.