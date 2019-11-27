Toya Wright And Boyfriend Robert Rushing Are Engaged

Looks like Toya Wright was able to put her fears to the side. The reality tv star, entrepreneur and mother to Reginae Carter and Reign Rushing is engaged to her boyfriend Robert Rushing. Last night, Wright hosted an engagement party. Naturally, her daughter Reginae was there. Carter hopped on her Instagram Live to chat with her followers. Sometime during the conversation, according to The Neighborhood Talk, Toya Wright appeared in the screen said, “I’m getting married you guys,” flashed her ring and hopped back out.

Later, in a post on both Instagram and Twitter, Toya confirmed the news with a message to both Robert and the public.

I say that Toya has gotten over her fears because this past summer, Rushing used the popular app that made both him and Toya look like senior citizens. He captioned it, “And she still scared to get married.”

Toya responded by calling Rushing petty. But after two years of dating, moving into a house and sharing a child with one another, perhaps there was some truth to his caption. We can certainly see why. Rushing will be Toya’s third marriage. And given the circumstances surrounding the dissolution of her last one, I can see why she would be hesitant to take that leap again. But from what little we know about Rushing, he seems to be a bit different. Not only that, at 36, Toya is older and wiser now. And you know what they say about the third time.

Toya and Robert, who is an Atlanta sports manager and owner of a clothing brand, began dating in 2017. (Even though there are signs things may have been poppin’ in 2016.) On February 8, 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Reign into the world.

We’re happy for these two. Check out pictures of them over the past two years on the following pages.