“The Devil Is Busy” Ray J Denies Leaving Princess And Daughter Stranded In Las Vegas

Just thought you might like an update on the latest between “Love and Hip Hop L.A.” stars Ray J Norwood and his wife Princess Love. As we reported earlier, Princess claimed that Ray J left her, at 8 months pregnant, stranded with their two-year-old daughter Melody.

Ray J didn’t immediately address her claims but he did block her from social media and her number from his phone. But yesterday, Ray J did hop on the gram to issue his response to Princess’ allegations. In a plea to the camera, Ray J. said:

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man. I’m at the Sky Lofts right now as you can see. I just don’t understand how somebody can get stranded. We never left. We been right here. People going to get in little arguments here and there. That’s small stuff. I apologized for everything that’s happened. We supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We having another baby coming in and these are not the things that we’re supposed to do. The devil’s working but he’s not working hard enough and he will never work hard enough because my family is something that I will always die for. And the devil ain’t ready to do that with me.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B5JQoOBBA8W/

Naturally, Princess had a reply.

“People can lie all they want..I will never put on a front for ANYONE. I still haven’t gotten a call, text, nothing…I’m still BLOCKED! He still hasn’t checked to see if me or my daughter are ok or where we are even at. So cut the SH** please. Thanks.

Respect is earned.

If we’ve “so called” been there the whole time, why would you miss your baby? [thinking emoji.]”

When Ray J hosted a Live Instagram video, Princess, under her daughter’s Instagram account said, “Filing for divorce when I get back to LA.”

Dysfunctional.