Nurse Makes A Skit About Patients “Faking”…Black Women Let Her Have It

There are several reasons why Black women die at higher rates than any other race around the time they give birth. We are more susceptible to certain diseases, have discrepancies in our access to health care, etc. But one of the reasons that keeps coming up is the fact that when Black women express their pain and discomfort in the hospital, they are often not believed or their issues aren’t taken seriously.

It’s literally a matter of life and death. But for one reason, one nurse thought it was a laughing matter and posted a skit about it on Tik Tok.

We know when y’all are faking 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uBV9LjXN3W — D Rose (@DamnDRoseTweets) November 19, 2019

It was tone deaf and insensitive. It also quite unprofessional filming videos for the internet in your scrubs around all of the hospital equipment.

If this woman thought the video was going to garner nothing by laughter, she thought wrong. There are Black women, mothers and other women who had experienced mistreatment in the healthcare system who were quick to let this nurse know that this little skit was not funny in the slightest.

