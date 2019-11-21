Small Ways To Show Appreciation For The Black Women In Your Life

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, we often begin to reflect on the things we’re grateful for, but it’s equally important to show gratitude. Feeling appreciated is a need that we all have, but unfortunately, the constant demands of day-to-day life often cause us to skip this step. Giving thanks doesn’t have to be a grand gesture that breaks the bank or consumes all of your time. In fact, appreciation is most felt through the little things. If you’ve ever wondered how to let a Black woman in your life know just how much you value her, continue reading for 10 simple ways to go about doing so.

Treat her to a cup of coffee

Black women are out here making moves. Not only are we the most educated demographic in the United States, but we’re also the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs. We are booked, busy, and tired, so if you really want to show appreciation, offer to buy her a cup of coffee.