The Biological Struggles Of Being A Woman

Can we admit that, physically, being a woman is kind of a nightmare sometimes? Yes, there are times I love being in a woman’s body. I love my curves. I love how certain chemicals I have make me feel ultra-connected to cute things like babies and dogs. But, ultimately, I just feel like through the course of his life, a man doesn’t go through the extreme physical ups and downs a woman naturally goes through. I’m not talking about illness or chronic conditions. I’m just talking about the normal physical experiences a healthy female has. Our bodies are so complicated, temperamental, and sometimes messy. I’m just over here trying to have a career and date and compose myself but my body has other plans for me on some days. Here are things that are biologically unfair about being a woman.

Difficulty orgasming

Hi, yes, hello, that’s a big one! While it’s rare that a man doesn’t finish, it’s rare that a woman does. Sure, there are things men can do if they really care about helping us finish, but that’s the thing: we need help. It doesn’t come easily.