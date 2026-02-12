WNBA Visibility, Media Narratives & Coaching Careers Listen To Black Women S6 E3

Jessie Woo and Lore’l continue their sports deep-dive with Ty Young, Dani Canada, and Janerica Owens to unpack the current moment in women’s sports and sports media. From the Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark headlines to WNBA visibility, media bias, and the pay and charter flight gap, the panel breaks down the business and culture shaping today’s athletes. The conversation also explores coaching opportunities for women, career longevity after sports, and how controversy and social media are driving new audiences to the WNBA.