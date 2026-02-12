Jessie Woo and Lore’l continue their sports deep-dive with Ty Young, Dani Canada, and Janerica Owens to unpack the current moment in women’s sports and sports media. From the Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark headlines to WNBA visibility, media bias, and the pay and charter flight gap, the panel breaks down the business and culture shaping today’s athletes. The conversation also explores coaching opportunities for women, career longevity after sports, and how controversy and social media are driving new audiences to the WNBA.

More from MadameNoire
Listen to Black Women Sports Season 6 Episode 4
3 Items

Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 4 Part 2: Jessie Woo & Lore’l Explore Sports Media, Fake Rivalries & The Gender Gap

9min

Comment
Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

‘Death Threats’ Over White Sperm—Da Brat And Judy Targeted For Choosing A White Donor For Their Son

3hr

Comment
cardi split

You Are The Drama — Cardi B’s Split From Stefon Diggs Is A Cautionary Tale On Not Taking The Time To Heal [Op-Ed]

3hr

Comment
6 Items

Harlem’s New Airness—Teyana Taylor Unveils ‘Concrete Rose’ Air Jordan 3 Fusing Her Signature ‘Softness’ And ‘Edge’

3hr

Comment
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

The Girls Asked, Cardi B Delivered — Rapper B Announces Highly-Anticipated Haircare Collection ‘Grow-Good Beauty’

3hr

Comment
16:17

WNBA Visibility, Media Narratives & Coaching Careers Listen To Black Women S6 E3

10hr

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close