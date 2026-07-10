After celebrating 25 years of marriage with a heartfelt vow renewal, Erica and Warryn Campbell are inviting other couples to experience that same special moment aboard the Urban One Voyage Experience Cruise.

In this conversation, the couple reflects on their own journey—from how they met and fell in love to the lessons they’ve learned through decades of marriage. They discuss why friendship is the foundation of a lasting relationship, how faith has guided them through life’s challenges, and what makes renewing your vows such a meaningful experience.

They also share what couples can expect aboard the Urban One Voyage Experience, where they’ll be helping married couples recommit to one another during a special vow renewal ceremony at sea.

Whether you’ve been married for years or simply enjoy hearing inspiring love stories, this interview offers heartfelt wisdom on commitment, faith, and choosing each other every day.