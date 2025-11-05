From Shirley To Sheffield: 13 Big Wins That Changed The Game For Black Women In Politics

Mary Sheffield has won the 2025 Detroit mayoral race, defeating opponent Solomon Kinloch Jr. with over 88,000 votes, according to poll data obtained by ClickOn Detroit. Now, the Democrat joins a long and distinguished list of Black women in politics, including Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan, who have made historic strides in American politics.

RELATED: Watch ‘Listen To Black Women: Election Special’ — Stacey Abrams & LaTosha Brown On How Black Women Can Save Democracy (Again)

Sheffield is the first woman in history to be elected mayor of Detroit. She has served the city since 2013 and made history in 2022 by becoming the youngest person ever elected as council president.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Detroit, you showed up, you showed out. You stood strong and raised your voices to a future we could all believe in,” Sheffield said during her victory speech held in front of a crowd of supporters on Tuesday night.

Throughout her campaign, Sheffield has vowed to improve police and community relations, provide access to jobs, education, and resources, connect neighbors and neighborhoods, and expand access to health and dental care, among other initiatives.

The native Detroiter has built an impressive résumé in the world of politics, making her well-suited for this historic role. According to her website, in November 2013, Mary embarked on her journey of service and made history by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Detroit City Council at the age of 26. Elected to serve in District 5, she was appointed Chair of the Neighborhood and Community Services Standing Committee and served as a member of the Planning and Economic Development and Budget, Finance, and Audit Standing Committees.

She was also appointed to serve as a board member for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), and the General Retirement System Pension Board. In January 2022, Mary Sheffield made history again by becoming the youngest person ever elected as Council President.

During her tenure, Sheffield built one of the most storied and impactful legislative careers in the history of the Detroit City Council. Among her sponsored and passed legislation, resolutions, and programs are Inclusionary Housing, Property Tax Reform, Community Input Over Government Surveillance (CIOGS), Home Repair Grant Funding, Industry Standards Board, and the Neighborhood Improvement Fund.

Her dedication to equity, economic growth, and neighborhood revitalization has made her a powerful advocate for Detroit’s residents and a model for young leaders across the country, making her the perfect fit for Detroit’s next mayor.

But Sheffield isn’t the only Black woman who has made historic strides in the world of politics. Many others have paved the way for progress and representation, helping to transform American democracy. From Shirley Chisholm to Ayanna Pressley, these 13 trailblazers have shaped history in powerful ways.

RELATED: Black Girl Power At The Polls: Mary Sheffield, Sharon Owens, And Dorcey Applyrs Make History As The 1st Black Women Mayors Of Detroit, Syracuse And Albany