Happy Vagina, Happy Life: How To Balance Your Vaginal pH

No woman likes the sickening internal swirl, the inescapable heat, skin irritation, itchiness and the sinking, dooming realization that you have a yeast infection. It’s something like agony. I don’t know about anyone else but I always ask “Why God?!” before spending hours trying to remember what it was that I wore, ate or did to deserve this type of punishment.

For most women, yeast infections last a week. You take the medicine, use the cream and then you’re good. For me? They last months. Not consecutively; there are breaks but it takes a long while for me to shake them. This last one surfaced in mid October and lasted until early December, with two, sometimes three week, breaks in between.

Again, “Why God?!”

Ultimately, I learned that Monistat just wasn’t cutting it. In fact, their treatment was making a very bad situation much worse. Eventually, it was Yeast Gard and their gentler, homeopathic treatment that brought everything make to mostly normal.

Still, after a string of yeast infections, my vagina—and specifically my ph balance— had been through it. Everything was irritating. Soap, panties, sitting with my legs crossed. And I just smelled different. Not bad or even unpleasant, just different.

Happy to be rid of the yeast, I was just living with it. Vowing that I’d go to the doctor…eventually.

And I still need to go.

But thankfully, when I went home for Christmas I found a solution. In telling my mother that I had sworn off panties, I also mentioned the irritability and general discomfort I was experiencing. Luckily, my aunt had recently undergone a similar ordeal and knew the remedy.

Thanks God!

And on another note, this, ladies and ladies, is why communication among women is so important. And the reason why I’m sharing this very intimate story with you all, on the internet.

So, what is it?

My aunt told my mother that the cure was an epsom salt bath and lavender oil.

Just the thought of it sounded soothing and marvelous. And being that my body seems to respond best to more natural ingredients and remedies, I was sure it would work.

It did and I enjoyed the process, along the way. Epsom salt is good for a number of things. Not only did it balance my ph, it relaxed my muscles, and attacked some of that pesky dry skin on my feet. I now swear by the power of epsom salt and its miraculous powers.

So if you’re just coming off a yeast infection, your period (I recently learned that menstrual blood is more acidic than normal vaginal ph.) or you just want to feel good (Halle Berry), then get yourself some Epsom Salt and Lavender. It’ll change your vagina and your life.