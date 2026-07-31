Country Music Trailblazer Mickey Guyton Announces Her First Ever Holiday Tour

Source: Photo courtesy of the Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour / Mickey Guyton. Four-time GRAMMY® nominee Mickey Guyton is getting into the holiday spirit with the announcement of her first-ever Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour, a festive 12-city run that will bring seasonal cheer to fans across the country this winter. Launching November 29 in Atlanta, Georgia, the tour will feature an evening of beloved holiday classics, songs from Guyton’s acclaimed holiday album Feels Like Christmas, and special guest performances celebrating the magic of the season. Known for blending powerhouse vocals with country and pop influences, Guyton promises a heartwarming concert experience filled with joy, nostalgia, and holiday spirit. Stops for Houston, Chicago, New York, Boston and more are scheduled. RELATED CONTENT: Mickey Guyton Talks ‘Challenges’ Of Being A Country Music Trailblazer: ‘You Have To Be Strong’

Who is Mickey Guyton? The powerhouse country singer and activist. In 2020, the Arlington, Texas, native captured fans’ attention with her powerful anthem “Black Like Me,” released during the protests following George Floyd’s death. Its poignant message earned her a Grammy nomination, making her the first Black female solo artist to receive a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance). Guyton performed the song at the 2021 Grammy Awards, marking another historic milestone. Since then, her career has soared to incredible heights. The tour follows the success of Feels Like Christmas, Guyton’s first full-length holiday album, which was praised by the Associated Press as one of the season’s standout releases. The collection features original favorites like “Sugar Cookie,” “Feels Like Christmas,” and “Mistletoe Kisses,” alongside timeless classics including “O Holy Night” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” showcasing a festive new side of the Grammy-nominated artist.

When will tickets for the Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour be on sale? Source: Photo courtesy of the Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour / Mickey Guyton. Tickets will be available first through the Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. CT, with the general on-sale starting Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find presale registration, tickets, and the complete list of tour dates at www.mickeyguyton.com/tour. Since releasing Feels Like Christmas in late 2025, Guyton has continued to shine on some of entertainment’s biggest stages. She promoted the album with appearances on CBS Mornings, TODAY, Tamron Hall, Access Hollywood, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She also performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and made a cameo in Hallmark’s A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. Most recently, Guyton made her debut performance at the New York City Pride Parade and delivered the national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, more reasons as to why she’s built a reputation as one of music’s most dynamic live performers.

During a 2024 feature with Vibe, Guyton reflected on her journey, expressing surprise at how her dreams have propelled her to incredible heights. She’s proud to be at the forefront of change and is committed to supporting other Black artists aspiring to break barriers in country music. “Being a trailblazer in country music is something I didn’t expect, and while it’s an honor, it definitely comes with its challenges,” the singer shared. “When you’re breaking barriers, you’re faced with a lot of adversity, and you have to be strong. Sometimes, that strength is hard to find, but I accept the assignment. At the same time, being a trailblazer means putting your ego aside. It’s about more than just being the first—it’s about opening doors for others.”