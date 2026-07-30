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Azealia Banks Names The 'Worst Rapper Of All Time'

Azealia Banks Just Crowned The ‘Worst Rapper Of All Time’ — And Her Answer Is Pure Petty

The bad blood between the two dates back more than a decade after Rocky made controversial comments about dark-skinned women wearing red lipstick.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Azealia Banks Performs At 02 Academy Brixton
Source: Matthew Baker / Getty

Azealia Banks is nowhere near done talking shots at A$AP Rocky.

Their feud dates back to 2014, and here we are in 2026 with no signs of either side waving the white flag. After DJ Vlad posed the question on X asking who the worst rapper of all time is, Banks didn’t hesitate to throw Rocky’s name into the conversation.

“A$AP Rocky for sure.”

RELATED CONTENT: Azealia Banks Allegedly Posts Nude ‘Crooked D—k’ Pics Of Conor McGregor, Claps Back At Critics: ‘White Ppl R So Dry’

At this point, trolling Flack has become somewhat of a yearly tradition for Banks.

She’s been on Rocky’s head all year long. Earlier this summer, after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals, the Harlem rapper was spotted outside celebrating the championship. Banks quickly rained on his parade, posting:

“HE’S FROM PENNSYLVANIA STOP THE F*CKING CAP ROCKY.”

The bad blood between the two dates back more than a decade after Rocky made controversial comments suggesting women shouldn’t wear red lipstick and was criticized for insensitive remarks regarding sexuality. Since then, the Purple Swag rapper. 

Outside of her ongoing Rocky commentary, Banks has remained active musically. Back in April, she released her spoken word project, Zenzealia. Prior to that, her last Hip-Hop project arrived in 2017 and featured appearances from Nina Sky and Rick Ross.

At this rate, it might be safer to assume this feud will outlive us all.

RELATED CONTENT: Azealia Banks Attacks Lil Nas X With Homophobic Rant And Fans Got Jokes: ‘She Done Met Her Match’

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a$ap rocky asap rocky azealia banks Conor McGregor New York Knicks Zenzealia
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