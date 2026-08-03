After Calling Her Workplace A ‘Plantation,’ Veteran Journalist Ojinika Obiekwe Wins $2.4M In Retaliation Lawsuit

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Veteran Black journalist Ojinika Obiekwe is encouraging others to speak up against workplace discrimination after a federal jury awarded her $2.4 million in damages in her lawsuit against former employer PIX11 and its parent company, Nexstar Media Group.

Ojinika Obiekwe PIX11 Discrimination Lawsuit: The Verdict.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist sued the television station in 2025, alleging she faced racial discrimination, unequal treatment, and retaliation after raising concerns about her working conditions. Following a federal trial, a jury found that PIX11 and Nexstar unlawfully retaliated against Obiekwe after she complained about race discrimination in the workplace.

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According to a July 23 press release from her attorneys at Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP, the jury awarded Obiekwe approximately $2.4 million in damages, including $1.137 million in compensatory damages and $1.28 million in punitive damages.

Following the verdict, Obiekwe said she hopes her case inspires others to find the courage to speak up when they experience injustice.

“No one should have to choose between their livelihood and speaking up about what they believe is wrong. I did. Today, I am grateful to the jurors, who listened, weighed the evidence, and returned a unanimous verdict,” shared Obiekwe in a statement.

“While this victory is deeply personal, I hope it reaches far beyond me. I hope it reminds people that their voices matter, that standing up for what’s right matters, and that courage has the power to create change. This is for everyone who has ever questioned whether speaking up was worth the risk or wondered if anyone would believe them. I am deeply grateful to my faith, my family, my friends, and my extraordinary legal team. I will never take any of it for granted, and I hope this moment encourages others to find their voice and never stop believing that doing the right thing matters.”

Hit the flip to find out more details about Obiekwe’s discrimination lawsuit.