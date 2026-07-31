Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty In Vol. 37 of Fine AF Fridays, we got some celebrities that’s bringing the beauty and the booty. New York rapper Scarlip is triggering our sweet tooth with her confetti themed bikini. Latto flexing her amazing snapback since giving birth to her first child in the last few months. Her stomach may have disappeared, but what she didn’t lose is that derrière. Don’t even get us started on Pour Minds podcast host Lex P. She was out on a boat in her two piece bikini as well and we got a lil peek at that backside too. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 36: Bikini Babes Angel Reese, Kandi Burruss, Jackie Aina And More Had The Fellas ‘Bout Ready To Lick The Screen 1. Scarlip, 25 Oh Scarlip has us speechless with all these natural curves she’s got! And the confetti swimsuit was the icing on the cake!

2. Jodie Woods, 19 Jodie Woods is showing that her sister ain’t the only one who’s got curviness! You better model girl!

3. Shaquan Roberts, 33 Social media star Shaquan Roberts just has that “it” factor when it comes to looks. He don’t have to do much but he’s still fine.

4. Robert Ri’chard, 43 Welp..we’ve found our new trainer! He’s fine and he’s got his own set of abs. We see Robert Ri’chard ain’t been playing in the gym.

5. Latto, 27 See Latto! All that fine-ness is what got you prego in the first place. The new girl mom flaunted her figure as she vacationed in St.Tropez.

6. Kellon Deryck So it seems everyone around Megan Thee Stallion gotta be hotties, including her hairstylist Kellon Deryck! This what he be working with under them shirts.

7. Mariama Diallo, 32 Mariama says this photo isn’t A.I. but we can’t tell after witnessing how perfect it looks. Absolutely no flaws whatsoever.

8. Taina Williams, 28 Taina is really rocking this short hair cut so well! It definitely gave her a grown woman look.

9. Glorilla, 27 Glorilla celebrated turning 27 with a super hot magazine cover shoot. We can tell she be going to work in the gym because she went from being flat in the back to having a plump dump!

10. Masego, 33 I don’t know man. Masego was good looking before, but with this new low cut hair style…he’s elevated his handsomeness for sure. And don’t think we didn’t notice those extra muscles he’s packed on.

11. Mikeal Dwyane, 28 Actor Mikeal Dwayne will be a sight for sore eyes on the newest season of Beauty in Black. He’s now a recurring character in the series.

12. Marlo Hampton, 50 Marlo Hampton is one of those people who just keep looking better and better with age! Just like fine wine. And she looks no where near 50!

13. Crystal Renee Hayslett, 43 There is something so beautiful about Crystal Renee Hayslett and her beauty is effortless. She naturally exudes classiness and elegance.

14. Oshea Russell Even with his shirt on, it ain’t hard to see All The Queen’s Men star Oshea Russell packing on the muscle! But what takes his sexiness over the edge is that gleaming white smile.

15. Sanaa Lathan, 54 Sanaa Lathan truly deserves a standing ovation for her beauty. All we can stay is wow!

16. Deji LaRay, 40 Oooo actor Deji LaRay’s got that something we can’t quite put into words. But we are liking it.

17. Josh Levi, 27 Alright Josh! He’s on a roll dropping another bass booming hit called “Swerve” and looking mighty handsome too.

18. Crystal Stewart, 44 Crystal Stewart looked unreal at the Summer Sizzle British Virgin Island event! We can see why she was crowned Miss USA in 2008.

19. Halle Berry, 59 We been knew Halle Berry still had it. But look at how natural her sexiness comes to her in these photos. Just sunshine, coffee, and no bras!