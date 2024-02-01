MadameNoire Featured Video

Rising New York rapper ScarLip has a new song on the way, and she’s teasing the new track with a sexy new look.

On Jan. 30, the Bronx-bred femcee took to TikTok to give fans a preview of her forthcoming track “Boyfriend.” In the short clip, the 23-year-old rhymer donned a sexy sheer black bra and high-waisted boy shorts. ScarLip — real name Sierra Lucas — rocked her long auburn hair back and forth as she flaunted the seductive ensemble.

Social media users react to ScarLip’s sexy bra and undies.

Related Stories Rising Rapper ScarLip Asks Fans And Haters If She’s Beautiful In A Heartbreaking TikTok Video

In the comments section, fans and some of the rapper’s thirsty male followers clamored for more pictures and showered her with praise.

“I could be your boyfriend,” one male TikTok user penned.

“Looking good, beautiful,” another person wrote under the rapper’s sizzling bra and pantie clip.

A third fan on TikTok commented, “Love it! You better go, girl.”

ScarLip didn’t mention when “Boyfriend” would hit streaming sites, but the forthcoming single is a bop.

ScarLip has been busy.

In September 2023, the rapper dropped the official music video for her buzzing single “No Statements,” which has garnered over 8 million views. The track, which Epic Records released, helped ScarLip to score her first placement on the Billboard chart. According to Billboard, the song debuted at No. 40 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. TikTok played a major role in the success of ScarLip’s viral hit. “No Statements” appeared in over 770 clips shared on the social media app.

ScarLip opened up about dating in October.

It’s unclear if ScarLip has a boyfriend, but during a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper revealed that “little tiny” men were fond of dating her.

“What the f—k they doing dating a big strong hardcore woman like me?” she pondered during an Instagram Live session in October 2023.

The rapper theorized that her “tiny” male suitors were probably interested in dating her because they needed to be with a “big strong woman” to make up for their small physique. ScarLip laughed about the sentiment before reassuring fans that she dated “big men” too.

“It’s a mixture,” she clarified. “If only they understood me.”

The rapper claimed that men have difficulty figuring her out due to her strong personality.

“A nigga like me is hard to understand. Like some niggas is easy to get by, and then some niggas you got to figure you. I’m the nigga you got to figure out,” the “No Statements” rapper added.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Rising Rapper ScarLip Asks Fans And Haters If She’s Beautiful In A Heartbreaking TikTok Video