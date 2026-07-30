The BBC reported that concern was first raised by Nothabo’s cousin, who contacted police after being unable to reach Nothabo or her daughters for several days. The cousin told officers she normally spoke with Nothabo every day but had not heard from her in several days.

Prosecutors allege Tshuma killed his 42-year-old wife and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, before fleeing to South Africa, where he was arrested earlier this month. UK prosecutors have since authorized three murder charges against him.

According to statements read by the coroner’s officers, Nothabo died from “head injuries,” while her daughters’ causes of death were each recorded as “blunt force head injuries.” The inquest was adjourned, with a future hearing date yet to be determined.

An inquest into the deaths of Tshuma’s wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters was formally opened and adjourned by Coroner Emma Whitting during a hearing in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, the case’s opening court hearing took place on July 28 in Britain, where prosecutors outlined how the three victims were allegedly killed by Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma and how their bodies were discovered inside a home in Great Denham, a village in Bedfordshire, England, on July 7.

South African authorities have arrested 45-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in connection to the death of his wife and two daughters, according to reports from BBC , People and Bedfordshire Police.

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Investigators also learned the children had not attended school, and an initial welfare check at an associated address found the property unoccupied. Officers later went to the family’s home on Carnoustie Drive in the early hours of July 7, where they discovered the bodies.

In a July 9 news release, Bedfordshire Police confirmed that the mother and her two daughters were found dead together inside the home. The force also shared a statement from the family, who thanked the local community for its support during the ongoing investigation.

Family members and the community are mourning the loss of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters.

In the press release, a family member expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating:

“The Khumalo family is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our beloved Zandile (Nothabo) Khumalo and her two children. During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support. Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family,” they continued. “As the circumstances surrounding their passing remain the subject of an official investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage. We are also awaiting guidance from the relevant authorities before confirming funeral and memorial arrangements.”

They added in part,“We kindly request that the media and members of the public respect our family’s privacy during this profoundly difficult time and refrain from sharing or circulating unverified information or speculation. The Khumalo family sincerely appreciates the continued love, prayers, and support shown by family, friends, and the wider community.”

The schools attended by Natalie and Nala also paid tribute to the two girls.

Mrs. Gemma Gibson, Headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, remembered Natalie, saying:

“Natalie was a bright and accomplished Year 10 student who was dearly loved by everyone at Bedford Girls’ School. She was a talented dancer, musician and keen sportswoman. She was fun loving, full of life and had a positive impact on everyone she came into contact with; she will be remembered with warmth and affection. Her tragic death, together with that of her loving mother and younger sister, who were also well known to many of us, is a hugely devastating shock to all at Bedford Girls’ School and the wider Harpur Trust group of schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with Natalie’s wider family, friends and all of those impacted by this terrible news.”

Jo Webster, headteacher of Pilgrims Pre Prep School, also honored Nala, saying:

“Nala was a much-loved member of our school community who brought joy to those around her every day. Many of our staff had known her since she was seven months old and had the privilege of watching her grow. Known for her inquisitive and bubbly nature, positivity and wonderful sense of humour, she was a little ray of sunshine. Whether wearing one of her favourite colourful hair accessories, making those around her laugh or taking centre stage in our Pre-School Nativity, Nala brought warmth and happiness wherever she went. She had an extraordinary impact on our community and will be remembered with enormous love and affection. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Nala’s family, friends and everyone affected by this heart-breaking loss.”