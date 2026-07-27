21 Savage's 'Nephew' Dies By Suicide After Shooting Sister
‘Remember When You Was A Baby’ — 21 Savage Mourns Nephew Who Died By Suicide After Accidentally Shooting His Sister
Family members in Stockbridge, Georgia, are mourning the tragic loss of 14-year-old Seven Shirley, who died by suicide after accidentally shooting his younger sister, according to an exclusive report from 11 Alive. TMZ also reported that Seven was a nephew of rapper 21 Savage, who paid tribute to the teen following the heartbreaking news by sharing a simple message on social media:
“Remember when you was a baby.”
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What happened to 21 Savage’s “nephew” Seven Shirley?
According to the family, Seven accidentally shot his 12-year-old sister, Lyric, in the neck on the morning of July 22 before taking his own life. During an interview with 11 Alive, Seven’s grandmother, Sharon Smith, said she has struggled to understand why her grandson made the devastating decision. Smith, who raised Seven since he was an infant, believes fear may have overwhelmed him in the moments after the shooting.
“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” Smith told 11 Alive reporter Chase Houle in a July 23 interview. “He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this, and this and that, and he couldn’t take it.'”
Smith also reflected on the close bond she shared with her grandson.
“There wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me. “He would say, ‘Grandmama sit down in this chair right here,’ and he would push me wherever. I’d be so glad because I’d be hurting so bad. He’d push me wherever I wanted to go.”
How did Seven Shirley get the firearm?
As the family continues to grieve, Smith said one question continues to weigh heavily on them: How did Seven get the gun? When Houle asked why Seven had a firearm, Smith said the family still doesn’t have answers.
“We don’t know. We don’t know,” Smith said. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”
According to Smith, Seven’s friends told the family that he allegedly purchased the gun from someone on the street for $200.
Seven’s death comes just weeks after the family lost another relative.
The tragedy comes just weeks after another devastating loss for the family.
Smith said Seven was the cousin of 13-year-old DeMarcus Shirley, who was killed in a drive-by shooting while staying overnight with friends in DeKalb County earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the family says Lyric has undergone three surgeries on her neck and vocal cords. They do not yet know when she will be able to return home.
What’s next for the family of Seven Shirley?
Seven’s family released a statement to 11 Alive asking the public to honor their privacy as they “prepare for the homegoing celebration” of Seven and to keep Lyric in their prayers. The family gave an update on Lyric’s condition noting that she was “fighting for her life.”
They continued, “We are believing [in] God for her healing, strength, and complete recovery. As our family grieves, we are asking our community to stand with us in another way. Please help us get these guns off our streets. Far too many young lives are being taken by senseless gun violence. We must work together to stop the illegal sale and access of firearms to minors and do everything we can to protect our children. Our family has lost one child, and another is fighting for her life. No family should ever have to experience this kind of pain.
They concluded their statement with, “We ask that you continue to pray for our entire family, respect our privacy as we navigate the days ahead, and join us in the fight to make our communities safer for all of our children.”
If you’re experiencing distress or need someone to talk to, you can dial 988 at any time for immediate support or the Trevor Project Hotline anytime at 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678-678. Trained counselors are available to provide confidential support and assistance.
You are not alone.
If you or someone you love needs support right now—-or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.
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