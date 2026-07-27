‘Remember When You Was A Baby’ — 21 Savage Mourns Nephew Who Died By Suicide After Accidentally Shooting His Sister

Source: Photo courtesy of 11 Alive / Seven Shirley, 21 Savage’s “nephew.” Family members in Stockbridge, Georgia, are mourning the tragic loss of 14-year-old Seven Shirley, who died by suicide after accidentally shooting his younger sister, according to an exclusive report from 11 Alive. TMZ also reported that Seven was a nephew of rapper 21 Savage, who paid tribute to the teen following the heartbreaking news by sharing a simple message on social media: “Remember when you was a baby.” RELATED CONTENT: Mya Talks Giving Flowers To Men and 21 Savage Collab at Jazz In The Garden 2026.mp4

What happened to 21 Savage’s “nephew” Seven Shirley? According to the family, Seven accidentally shot his 12-year-old sister, Lyric, in the neck on the morning of July 22 before taking his own life. During an interview with 11 Alive, Seven’s grandmother, Sharon Smith, said she has struggled to understand why her grandson made the devastating decision. Smith, who raised Seven since he was an infant, believes fear may have overwhelmed him in the moments after the shooting. “Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” Smith told 11 Alive reporter Chase Houle in a July 23 interview. “He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this, and this and that, and he couldn’t take it.'” Smith also reflected on the close bond she shared with her grandson. “There wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me. “He would say, ‘Grandmama sit down in this chair right here,’ and he would push me wherever. I’d be so glad because I’d be hurting so bad. He’d push me wherever I wanted to go.” How did Seven Shirley get the firearm? As the family continues to grieve, Smith said one question continues to weigh heavily on them: How did Seven get the gun? When Houle asked why Seven had a firearm, Smith said the family still doesn’t have answers. “We don’t know. We don’t know,” Smith said. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.” According to Smith, Seven’s friends told the family that he allegedly purchased the gun from someone on the street for $200.