Source: Screenshot courtesy of the @Tee.Time___ TikTok Page. / @Tee.Time___TikTok Video

A Black ride-share driver had to teach her white passenger a lesson quickly after he touched her hair without permission during what should have been a routine ride. The now-viral clip, posted by TikTok user @Tee.Time___ on June 6, has sparked a heated conversation online about personal boundaries, consent, and why touching someone’s hair without asking is never okay.

The @Tee.Time____ Viral Hair Video: What happened?

The video begins with what seems like harmless curiosity before the situation quickly takes an uncomfortable turn.

“Do you have curls and braids?” the white passenger asks before reaching out and touching the woman’s hair while she was driving.

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The unexpected move immediately changed the mood inside the vehicle. Before the driver could even respond, one of the passenger’s friends quickly stepped in to call out the behavior. The man, who identified himself as Puerto Rican, didn’t hesitate to let his friend know he had crossed a line.

“Don’t touch a woman’s hair!”

Realizing what had happened, the passenger immediately pulled his hand back and tried to explain himself. He claimed that because he’s “gay,” his actions shouldn’t be viewed the same way. However, the driver made it clear that his explanation didn’t excuse touching someone without permission.

“Baby, you white! Don’t touch my hair ever again,” she claps back.