Black Ride Share Driver Calls Out White Man For Touching Hair
‘Baby, You White!’ — Black Ride-Share Driver Calls Out White Passenger For Touching Her Hair Without Permission
A Black ride-share driver had to teach her white passenger a lesson quickly after he touched her hair without permission during what should have been a routine ride. The now-viral clip, posted by TikTok user @Tee.Time___ on June 6, has sparked a heated conversation online about personal boundaries, consent, and why touching someone’s hair without asking is never okay.
The @Tee.Time____ Viral Hair Video: What happened?
The video begins with what seems like harmless curiosity before the situation quickly takes an uncomfortable turn.
“Do you have curls and braids?” the white passenger asks before reaching out and touching the woman’s hair while she was driving.
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The unexpected move immediately changed the mood inside the vehicle. Before the driver could even respond, one of the passenger’s friends quickly stepped in to call out the behavior. The man, who identified himself as Puerto Rican, didn’t hesitate to let his friend know he had crossed a line.
“Don’t touch a woman’s hair!”
Realizing what had happened, the passenger immediately pulled his hand back and tried to explain himself. He claimed that because he’s “gay,” his actions shouldn’t be viewed the same way. However, the driver made it clear that his explanation didn’t excuse touching someone without permission.
“Baby, you white! Don’t touch my hair ever again,” she claps back.
The passenger quickly acknowledged that she was right and apologized.
“Yes Mam. You’re right. I’m so sorry I was admiring the beauty.”
Wanting to understand where he was coming from, the driver asked him a simple question.
“Where are you from?” she asks the passenger.
“Oklahoma,” he responds.
“That’s what it is. Don’t do that again,” she quickly fires back.
Social Media Reacts To The Viral @Tee.Time___ Hair Video.
The interaction may have ended with an apology, but the conversation didn’t stop there. When posting the video, @Tee.Time__ shared her own thoughts in the caption, making it clear that the encounter reflected a bigger issue.
“& this be y’all problem. Y’all be too comfortable in my presence.”
The clip quickly gained traction on TikTok, with thousands of viewers weighing in on the exchange. Many commenters applauded the passenger’s friend for immediately correcting the behavior instead of staying silent.
“Glad the friend had sense,” wrote one user.
Another commenter gave the friend even more praise, writing, “Thank you my Puerto Rico friend in the back he was very absolute with the immediate polite removal of the hand and the direct correcting of his friend. We as women applaud a man who can correct and communicate said correction to the necessary party.”
Not everyone agreed with the Black ride-share driver’s response, though. Some viewers felt she overreacted to what they believed was an innocent mistake.
“Tf is the issue?” wrote one user while another penned, “Not that serious.”
Others pushed back against those comments, pointing out that touching another person’s body—including their hair—without permission is a matter of respecting personal space and boundaries, regardless of intent. For many people, Black women especially, hair is deeply personal, and reaching out to touch it without consent can feel invasive and intrusive.
While opinions in the comment section remain divided, one thing is certain: the viral moment has reignited an ongoing conversation about respect, consent, and keeping your hands to yourself.
Yikes! Do you think this man learned something after this?
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