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Gayle King World Cup 'Worst Dressed' Debacle Explained

‘Frumpy’ & ‘Wrinkled’? — Gayle King Reacts After Landing On ‘Worst Dressed’ List

Gayle King brushed off criticism of her World Cup outfit, admitting she didn't understand the fuss one publication made about the all-white look she wore to the July 19 game in NYC.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Gayle King world cup outfit, Gayle King world cup outfit criticism
Source: Arturo Holmes – FIFA / Getty

Gayle King’s World Cup outfit drew criticism from a publication that unfairly named her one of the “worst dressed” stars at the premier international soccer tournament. Despite the jarring headline, King appeared unfazed by the criticism, even laughing about it during a recent episode of CBS Mornings.

“I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” the 71-year-old anchor said during a July 21 broadcast as her co-hosts defended her all white look. “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.”

Gayle King World Cup outfit criticism: What did she wear? 

King’s world cup outfit criticism centered on the all-white ensemble she wore while attending the Spain vs. Argentina match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. Rather than opting for a flashy designer look, King kept things comfortable and classic. According to PEOPLE, she wore a Boston Proper tank top, Alice + Olivia cargo pants, which she revealed were ironed by her “favorite” son, William “Will” Bumpus Jr., and completed the outfit with silver Sneex shoes.

Still, the publication that criticized her ensemble wasn’t impressed. 

RELATED CONTENT: Gayle King Silences Trump’s Sickening ‘No Talent’ Attack Like A Queen

According to King, the publication, which she chose to not put on blast, described her World Cup outfit as “boring” and “dowdy.”

She went on to explain that the criticism went even further.

“Not only was I on the list, they said I led the list, wearing a ‘frumpy white outfit,’ specifically that I wore a ‘tight, white tank top … paired with some wrinkled, white sweatpants,” the anchor continued.

While Gayle King’s World Cup outfit criticism generated plenty of online discussion, she made it clear she wasn’t losing sleep over the opinions. Instead, she pointed out that she wasn’t the only celebrity singled out for fashion choices at the event.

Gayle King world cup outfit, Gayle King world cup outfit criticism
Source: Arturo Holmes – FIFA / Getty – Gayle King attended the Spain vs. Argentina: Final at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 19, 2026.

During the same broadcast, King revealed that Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively were also included among the publication’s worst-dressed rankings. Rather than viewing that as an insult, she embraced the company she was keeping.

“I think all these women look great. I’m in very good company. But I just think this was hilarious.”

Whether you loved or disliked the outfit, one thing is certain: it sparked plenty of conversation. King’s willingness to laugh off the dig may have ended up drawing even more attention than the outfit itself.

What do you think about Gayle King’s World Cup outfit and all of the criticism that followed? Was the backlash justified, or was it much ado about nothing?

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RELATED CONTENT: Gayle King’s Son William Bumpus Jr. Is Engaged To Girlfriend Elise Marie Smith

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