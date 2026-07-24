‘Frumpy’ & ‘Wrinkled’? — Gayle King Reacts After Landing On ‘Worst Dressed’ List

Source: Arturo Holmes – FIFA / Getty Gayle King’s World Cup outfit drew criticism from a publication that unfairly named her one of the “worst dressed” stars at the premier international soccer tournament. Despite the jarring headline, King appeared unfazed by the criticism, even laughing about it during a recent episode of CBS Mornings. “I didn’t realize that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” the 71-year-old anchor said during a July 21 broadcast as her co-hosts defended her all white look. “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.” Gayle King World Cup outfit criticism: What did she wear? King’s world cup outfit criticism centered on the all-white ensemble she wore while attending the Spain vs. Argentina match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. Rather than opting for a flashy designer look, King kept things comfortable and classic. According to PEOPLE, she wore a Boston Proper tank top, Alice + Olivia cargo pants, which she revealed were ironed by her “favorite” son, William “Will” Bumpus Jr., and completed the outfit with silver Sneex shoes. Still, the publication that criticized her ensemble wasn’t impressed. RELATED CONTENT: Gayle King Silences Trump’s Sickening ‘No Talent’ Attack Like A Queen

According to King, the publication, which she chose to not put on blast, described her World Cup outfit as “boring” and “dowdy.” She went on to explain that the criticism went even further. “Not only was I on the list, they said I led the list, wearing a ‘frumpy white outfit,’ specifically that I wore a ‘tight, white tank top … paired with some wrinkled, white sweatpants,” the anchor continued. While Gayle King’s World Cup outfit criticism generated plenty of online discussion, she made it clear she wasn’t losing sleep over the opinions. Instead, she pointed out that she wasn’t the only celebrity singled out for fashion choices at the event.