‘I Had No Choice’ — Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother For $1.2M

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty One year after the heartbreaking death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, his widow — Tenisha Warner — is speaking publicly about why she has filed a lawsuit against the late actor’s mother, Pamela Warner. Read more about the lawsuit inside. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tenisha is seeking more than $1.2 million from the Warner Family Trust. She argues that legal action became necessary to protect both herself and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter. RELATED CONTENT: Rest In Power—Beloved ‘Cosby Show’ Star And TV Icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead At 54 In a statement shared by People, Tenisha explained that she spent the past year attempting to resolve the matter privately. “For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” she said.

According to court filings, Malcolm and Tenisha signed a prenuptial agreement in May 2022 that allegedly required the actor to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as the sole beneficiary. Tenisha claims that policy was never secured before his unexpected death. She also shared that Malcolm had planned to update his estate documents. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our 9-year-old daughter and me,” she said. “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter.” According to the lawsuit, Pamela Warner now serves as the successor trustee of the family trust Malcolm established in 1996. Tenisha is asking that the trust satisfy what she says are obligations owed under the prenuptial agreement because she believes the estate itself will not adequately cover those costs. In separate California filings, she alleges she is owed $1,276,042.46, including the disputed life insurance amount and additional financial obligations. Tenisha emphasized that filing suit was not a decision she made lightly. “I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider,” she said. “Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired.” The legal dispute comes during an especially emotional week for Warner’s family. Monday marked the first anniversary of the beloved actor’s accidental drowning in Costa Rica at age 54. That same day, Pamela honored her son in an emotional message shared on his legacy Instagram page.