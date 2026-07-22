Color psychology is playing a bigger role in event planning

Source: Diamond Dogs / Getty When you want a theme about love or want someone to click something, red is the go-to color in color psychology for design, from websites to live events. An intentional use of color can help your attendees engage in specific ways, anchor their memories, and help craft emotional journeys. For black women, the right color palette is deeply tied to personal identity, cultural legacy, and can help express joy or resistance. Colorcom reports that 84.7% of survey respondents said that color accounts for more than half of the reasons for choosing products. The way you plan your event using color can quickly affect your attendees’ subconscious choices, from their movement through large venues to the product tables they’ll gravitate towards. Create focal points with high saturation and spatial perception depending on how dark or bright your color scheme is. RELATED CONTENT: Who Needs A $22 Cocktail? Four Tips To Turn Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Summer Hangout



What Is Color Psychology? This branch of psychology studies how different hues affect humans’: Emotions

Behavior

Perceptions Research discusses how color contributes to physiological and cognitive responses, ranging from hunger to deep concentration. While there are general categorizations of how color makes you feel (i.e., red symbolizes passion, and the Western stereotypes still subconsciously show white symbolizing good and black representing bad), one’s response can change based on: Culture

Life experience

Age For example, children naturally are highly attracted to bold high-contrast colors, making them the choice for a kid-themed party. However, over time, their preference will change based on their unique likes, as teenagers often move towards black and softer pastels.

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #791622, ‘color, palette, paint’ uploaded by user kaboompics, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/color-palette-paint-wall-painting-791622/ on July 21st, 2020. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license How Can an Event Coordinator Use Color Psychology for Greater Emotional Impact? Your event color emotion guide should consider your: Brand

Target audience

Culture Using the basics of color psychology, red is perfect for your high-energy moments like product reveals or big entrances, hence the typical red carpet. If you plan on having corporate workshops or calming transitions, blue is always an ideal hue. Are you hosting a wellness retreat or event focused on eco-friendliness? Green is a no-brainer, as it’s heavily associated with nature and can promote balance and a feeling of safety. Yellow is a color symbolic of friendship; this warm, but not overbearing color is ideal for breakout areas that stimulate: Happiness

Friendly chatting

General networking If you want a sleek, luxurious VIP lounge that oozes luxury and mystery, you can’t go wrong with purple and black. Your color theory isn’t just something to apply to your walls, but incorporate it into furniture and light displays. LED lighting can quickly shift color in the same space, allowing it to go from a quiet tone when listening to a speaker to an energized red that may promote dancing. Create clearly distinct zones like cozy nooks with cooler tones to promote relaxation or intimate chatting and save the warmer colors for larger collaborative spaces.

Where Do Colors and Emotions Fit in Black Events? The Color (ed) Theory project shows how planners can use culturally specific tones to evoke shared community memory and personal familiarity. When Amanda Williams painted soon-to-be-demolished houses in Chicago, she showed how many residents connected color to a place or popular product commonly used in Black culture. Instead of cyan, it’s “Ultra Sheen” blue, while salmon pink is really “Pink Oil Moisturizer.” Black event organizers increasingly apply the same approach in shifting what color means personally and culturally. Some common colors that are symbolic of shared history and resilience include red, green, and black, as seen at Juneteenth celebrations. Here, black isn’t negative or symbolic of death, but represents: Strength

Elegance

Cultural unity Green and red in the pan-african flag connect to the rich, fertile land of Africa and the blood of struggle and sacrifice. Gold or yellow often represents royalty and cultural prosperity.

Does Clothing Choice Matter? Colors impact appropriate attire choice, such as the common rule to avoid wearing white to a wedding unless it’s part of the dress code. For formal work events, when in doubt, go with neutral tones. Wearing red and rich purples can project confidence and authority, while soft pastels may be considered more approachable. When expressing black joy, the more vibrant the color, the better. Self Moment online boutique can create a custom elegant black dress for evening black-tie ceremonies and galas or a colorful gown for high school prom.