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Black Women Win The Fashion Game At The TIME100 Sports Gala

Slam Dunk Style! — Kayla Nicole, Ciara, Savannah James, Gayle King, & More Black Women Win The Fashion Game At The TIME100 Sports Gala

Our favorites are outside again—athletes and their stylish plus-ones brought gowns, tailoring and unexpected fashion to the New York City red carpet.

Published on July 19, 2026
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Four images of women in glamorous evening wear at a red carpet event.
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Sports and fashion have been keeping us busy this week.

First, the 2026 ESPYS gave us a red carpet packed with looks worth discussing. Now, the TIME100 Sports Gala has entered the chat with championship-level style of its own.

Decorated athletes from across the sports world gathered in New York City dressed to celebrate. Jerseys, warm-up sets, and uniforms were traded for rich fabrics, sculpted silhouettes, and sharp tailoring.

Several stars also arrived with plus-ones who matched their fashion game. Ciara and Russell Wilson, LeBron and Savannah James, Jordan Chiles and more made their way down the carpet.

Time honors people changing the game—and in this case, quite literally. They are breaking records, shifting conversations and giving fans plenty to cheer about.

And on this night, they also gave us plenty to look at.

RELATED CONTENT:

TIME 100 Sports: Ciara Brought The Fashion We Missed At The ESPYS

Time100 Sports Gala
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Ciara delivered one of the evening’s strongest looks alongside her husband, Russell Wilson. We missed the “How We Roll” singer on the 2026 ESPYS red carpet. Thankfully, she returned with a look that more than made up for her absence.

Ciara wore a champagne satin suit trimmed with delicate lace. The double-breasted blazer featured exaggerated shoulders and a slightly oversized fit.

But this was no traditional pantsuit.

Ciara paired the blazer with matching short shorts, putting her dancer’s legs on full display. Lace along the hem added a lingerie-inspired touch to the structured design.

Her blonde wavy bob, glowing makeup and diamond necklace completed the look. Russell knows how to stand beside a fashion girl without getting lost in the picture. He wore a dusty rose velvet blazer with black pants, a white shirt and a bow tie.

TIME100 Sports: Savannah And LeBron James Gave Basketball Royalty

Time100 Sports Gala - Inside
Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Ladies and gentleman, the king and queen have arrived. LeBron and Savannah James stepped onto the carpet looking like basketball royalty.

Savannah wore a black velvet halter gown with a plunging neckline and a feathered detail cascading along one side. The rich fabric hugged her curves, while the feathers brought movement to the sleek silhouette.

Her long blonde waves and diamond jewelry added another dose of glamour.

Time100 Sports Gala
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

LeBron—who was honored at the July 16 affair—complemented his wife in a deep purple double-breasted suit. He paired the rich shade with a crisp white shirt, black tie and dark sunglasses.

No notes for this couple, absolutely no notes.

Our best dressed did not stop there. Keep scrolling to see Trinity Rodman, Jordan Chiles, Kayla Nicole and more.

Jordan Chiles

Time100 Sports Gala
Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Jordan Chiles brought flowers to the carpet in a strapless black minidress. Pink, white and yellow blooms traveled across the textured design. She paired the dress with long black hair and full bangs.

Kayla Nicole

Time100 Sports Gala - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Kayla Nicole wore a bright blue halter dress with ruching across the hips. A thigh-high slit showed off her navy strappy sandals. Sis knows how to serve the girls style and body. Her slicked-back hairstyle let the color and silhouette take center stage.

Trinity Rodman

Time100 Sports Gala
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Trinity Rodman chose one of the night’s most creative looks. The soccer star wore a sculpted metallic bodice with a dramatic blush overskirt. She kept the futuristic, metallic theme going with a metallic leg sleeve that picked up the light with every camera flash.

Jalen Brunson

Time100 Sports Gala
Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Jalen Brunson kept his look classic in a dark tuxedo with satin lapels and a matching bow tie. And the NY Knicks star’s braided hairstyle? It was clean and fresh, adding to the red carpet moment.

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Related Tags

Ciara Jalen Brunson Jordan Chiles Kayla Nicole NY Knicks red carpet red carpet fashion red carpet style Russell Wilson Savannah James Taylor Hill TIME100 Sports Gala
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