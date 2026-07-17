ESPYs 2026 Red Carpet — A Masterclass In Black Love And Luxury Style

Source: Getty 2026 ESPYS

The 2026 ESPYS doubled as the perfect date night for several of our favorite Black celebrity couples. Pairs including Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Steph and Ayesha Curry ruled the red carpet.

The couples gave us style and coordinated couture. Each look reminded us why we love seeing Black love step onto a red carpet.

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2026 ESPYS: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Look TF Good Together In Brown & Gold

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Simone and Jonathan were among the first couples we saw arrive. The two wore coordinating brown and champagne shades that complemented each other and their melanin.

Simone gave us 100% glamour girl. The decorated gymnast wore a champagne-colored gown with a corseted, strapless bodice. Its exaggerated high-low skirt brought volume and movement. She added a diamond choker and styled her hair with a deep side part and long curls.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Jonathan matched her fly in a chocolate-brown suit with satin lapels and a statement brooch. The cropped jacket fit his NFL frame perfectly and made us take a second look. Jonathan took a fashion risk and looked swaggy while doing it.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Bring Glitz And Glamour In Designers We Love

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony also took our breath away. The couple’s appearance follows a heavy press run celebrating the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Finals win. Many fans credited the victory to Jordyn’s lucky orange ostrich bag.

Karl-Anthony wore a tailored black Gucci tuxedo and kept his look classic, while Jordyn brought all the glitz and glamour.

Styled by Jason Rembert, Jordyn wore a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown covered in cascading gold chains. She accessorized with Bucherer Fine Jewellery and pieces from Material Good.

Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look, one of her frequent choices for red-carpet moments. The style highlighted her cheekbones while the long, wavy blonde ends brought a sexy finish.

Style Gallery: The Top Celebrity Fashion Moments From The 2026 ESPYS

Held on July 15, the ESPYS give us an opportunity to see some of the world’s top athletes outside their athletic gear and uniforms.

The night brings sports and style together, leaving us with plenty of looks to discuss. This year’s carpet included coordinated couples, fringe gowns, sharp suits and major jewelry.

Keep swiping for more of our favorite celebrity looks from the 2026 ESPYS.