Beyoncé, Zendaya & Tyla’s Most Unforgettable Olivier Rousteing Looks Have Us Ready For His Rabanne Era

Source: Getty Olivier Rousteing has a new job, and all the fashion girls are talking about it. After leaving Balmain in November 2025, fans of Olivier and his work weren’t sure where he would land. Of course, rumors have been swirling for months. Today, the fashion world finally learned Olivier’s new home. That new home is Rabanne. Olivier has been named the fashion house’s new creative director, succeeding Julien Dossena. He will present his first runway collection in March 2027 during Paris Fashion Week. We already know it will be one of the hottest tickets in town. RELATED CONTENT: Balmain Creative Director Condemns ‘Disrespectful’ Robbery Of Over 50 Pieces Ahead Of Paris Fashion Week

Is Rabanne And Olivier Rousteing A Match Made In Fashion Heaven? Olivier and Rabanne might be a match made in fashion heaven. Rabanne is known for metallic dresses, chainmail outfits and stunning uses of unconventional materials. Olivier is known for utilizing that and more. He built his name through strong silhouettes, intricate embellishment, and over-the-top statements. He also understands the power of a celebrity fashion moment, both on and off the runway. Vogue reports that Olivier’s work helped increase Balmain’s revenue tenfold during his 14 years at the house. His influence stretched beyond the sketchpad, runway and boardroom. His popularity translated into dollars and cents, which means plenty as luxury fashion navigates challenging times.

Who Is Olivier Rousteing? Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Olivier became Balmain’s creative director in 2011 at just 25 years old. The appointment made him one of the youngest designers to lead a major French fashion house. Fans got to know him more through the 2019 documentary, Wonder Boy. The film followed Olivier as he searched for information about his biological parents and African heritage. Olivier was adopted as a baby and raised in France. During the documentary, he learned that his biological mother was Somali and his father was Ethiopian. “I’m Black,” Olivier said after learning more about his origins. The discovery reshaped his relationship with himself and his place in fashion. Olivier later spoke about opening his world beyond the “Balmain Army” and showing more people that their dreams did not require perfection. His approach to inclusivity extended beyond the fashion elite. It appeared in the models he selected, the celebrities he dressed, and the community he built.

Olivier Rousteing’s Fashion And Cultural Influence Today’s announcement continues to highlight Olivier’s contributions to couture and culture. He is unapologetically himself, pouring his passions into high fashion. He has also created some of the hottest celebrity looks ever to step in front of a camera. His relationships with Beyoncé, Tyla, Zendaya, and other stars helped make Balmain part of major pop culture conversations. The clothes were crafted for the carpet, but their impact traveled through social media, group chats and fashion mood boards. As Olivier steps into his new role, we’re revisiting five moments that remind us exactly who he is. Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty 5 Unforgettable Celebrity Looks That Remind Us Olivier Rousteing Is Exactly Who He Says He Is Olivier Rousteing has been the creative force behind some of the hottest looks we’ve loved to see, share, and screenshot. Before he brings his vision to Rabanne, we’re revisiting five celebrity fashion moments that crystalize who he is to us. From Beyoncé’s long-awaited Met Gala return, to Tyla wearing a gown made from actual sand, Olivier knows how to create clothes that become part of the culture and conversation.

1. Beyoncé Returns To The Met Gala In Olivier Rousteing Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala in 2026 after nearly a decade away, and she called Olivier for the occasion. The superstar wore a sheer, crystal-covered gown featuring a jeweled skeleton design. A dramatic feathered cape and coordinating headpiece completed her grand return. The design celebrated the human form while giving Beyoncé the drama we hoped she would bring. She attended alongside Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, making her first Met Gala appearance since 2016 a full family fashion moment.

2. Zendaya Delivers One Of Her Best Dune Looks Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Zendaya’s custom Balmain gown at the 2021 Venice Film Festival remains one of her most memorable fashion moments. Olivier molded the caramel-colored leather around a model of Zendaya’s body. The resulting design appeared to cling to her skin like wet fabric. Zendaya and Law Roach completed the look with a massive Bulgari emerald necklace. Years later, the gown remains a standout from her already legendary Dune fashion run.

3. Tyla Brings Sand To The 2024 Met Gala Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Tyla made her Met Gala debut in a custom Balmain gown created from sand and microcrystals. Olivier sculpted the strapless dress around her figure, creating an hourglass shape inspired by the passage of time. The fragile design required attendants to carry Tyla up the museum steps. Olivier later cut the dress into a mini so Tyla could move around inside the gala. One look gave us two viral fashion moments in a single night.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Silver Balmain Source: Donato Sardella / Getty Tracee Ellis Ross entered 2018 wearing a fitted silver Balmain jumpsuit at W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes celebration. The metallic design featured strong shoulders, a plunging neckline and sculpted tailoring. Tracee paired the look with slicked-back hair and minimal accessories. The jumpsuit gave us everything we love about a Tracee fashion moment. It was bold, unexpected and made to command attention.