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For Black Girls And Women Joy Is A Democratic Act [Op-Ed]

When organizations across the South invest in the well-being of Black girls and women, they are not handing out a luxury. They are protecting a community’s capacity to keep showing up.

Published on July 17, 2026
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A smiling woman with red dreadlocks wearing a pink top and large pink earrings.
Source: Chanceé Lundy / Courtesy of Chanceé Lundy

On May 16, more than 5,000 people gathered in Selma and Montgomery for the All Roads Lead to the South rally, marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to protest a wave of Republican redistricting designed to dilute Black voting power after the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais. The message from the stage was direct. The attacks on voting rights across the South are coordinated. And if Alabama can be used to test drive attacks on democracy, Alabama can also be the blueprint for resistance.

I want to add something to that argument, because the blueprint is incomplete without it. The communities being targeted cannot resist on empty. In the thirteen Southern states where I work, the Black girls and women who are first in line for voter suppression are also absorbing a compounding crisis: inadequate access to healthcare and economic stress. The common assumption is that joy is what these communities cannot afford right now; but it is precisely what democracy cannot afford to lose.

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This is a structural claim, not a sentimental one. Authoritarian movements do not win only through courts and maps. They win through exhaustion. They count on the people they target becoming too depleted, too frightened, and too isolated to organize, testify, run for office, or believe participation is worth the cost. Demoralization is not a side effect of these tactics. It is the tactic used to destroy confidence, our resistance, and our participation. We find ourselves too overwhelmed with fighting and too tired. But I’m here to tell you, this is the fuel for white supremacy and nationalism.

Crowd of people, mostly young women, holding pink and white signs at an event called the "Joy & Justice Tour" in various cities across the United States.
Source: Chanceé Lundy Op-Ed / Courtesy of Chanceé Lundy

Unfortunately, the South is where that tactic is piloted first. The voting restrictions, the gerrymanders, the bans, the quiet removal of protections that once felt permanent. If you want to see what is coming for the rest of the country, watch what happens to the most vulnerable communities in the South, because we are usually first. That is also why the resilience built here matters far beyond here.

When organizations across the South invest in the well-being of Black girls and women, they are not handing out a luxury. They are protecting a community’s capacity to keep showing up. A young woman who feels seen, supported, and connected is a young woman who registers voters, who speaks at the school board meeting, who runs for the seat no one expected her to want. Well-being is not separate from civic life. It is the precondition for it. The 5,000 people on that bridge did not appear from nowhere. They came from communities that had been sustained long enough to still believe showing up was worth it.

This is why I push back when joy is treated as the opposite of seriousness. The people under the most pressure understand better than anyone that endurance is a political resource. You cannot sustain a movement with people running on empty. You cannot defend a democracy with a citizenry worn down to the point of surrender. Cultivating joy, dignity, and connection among the people most under attack is not a retreat from the work. It is the maintenance of the people who do the work.

Two young Black women smiling and posing in front of a pink background with the text "Joy & Justice Tour" and "Southernblackgirls.org".
Source: Chanceé Lundy Op-Ed / Courtesy of Chanceé Lundy

The pro-democracy movement still has a habit of writing off the South as already lost. That instinct is both wrong and dangerous. It cedes the ground where authoritarian tactics are road-tested, and it abandons the communities with the most experience surviving them. Black Southerners have spent generations building the muscle of refusing to be demoralized. That muscle is a national asset. Ignoring it does not make the country safer. It makes the country slower to recognize what is already happening to it.

So when the question is how to defend democracy in this moment, my answer includes something that may sound unexpected. Resource the well-being of the people on the front lines. Treat their joy as infrastructure, not indulgence. Understand that a community resourced to thrive is a community that cannot be quietly worn down into silence.

The people trying to shrink American democracy are counting on exhaustion. The most strategic response we have is to refuse it. In this moment, joy is not an escape from the work of democracy. It is one of the ways we stay in it.

Chancée Lundy is the Executive Director of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium. Founded in 2017 by LaTosha Brown, Margo Miller, Felecia Lucky, and Alice Eason Jenkins, Southern Black Girls channels resources to underfunded organizations empowering Black girls and women across 13 Southern states. Learn more at southernblackgirls.org.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Crystal R. Sanders Uncovers The Legacy Of ‘Segregation Scholarships’ In New Book ‘A Forgotten Migration’

Related Tags

Alice Eason Jenkins Chancée Lundy Chanceé Lundy Crystal R. Sanders Felecia Lucky LaTosha Brown Margo Miller Montgomery Selma South Southern Black Girls Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium
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