‘My Whole Foot Amputated!’ — Gloss Up’s Team Sets the Record Straight On Rapper’s Injuries After Devastating Car Crash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Memphis rapper Gloss Up’s team has shared an update following her recent serious car accident, clearing up rumors that have been circulating online about her condition.

One of the biggest claims making the rounds was the Roll Call rapper had her foot amputated. According to her team, that’s simply not true.

“Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot. While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated.”

Her team doubled down, making it clear that doctors are still fighting to save her foot.

“To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it,” the team continued. “She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team.”

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