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Muni Long Reveals Romance With Rapper Akeem Ali

‘Dirty Drawls. Love Em’ — Muni Long Hard-Launches Romance With Rapper Akeem Ali In PDA-Filled Video

Muni Long is making more than sweet music with rapper Akeem Ali as she seemingly confirms relationship to fans.

Published on July 13, 2026
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BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
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Muni Long is ready to go “Hrs and Hrs” with her new man, Akeem Ali.

Fresh off of soft launching their relationship on the BET Awards red carpet, the pair have released their collaborations “Richest” and “Mesh” alongside a video of them sharing some intimate moments together. The singer/songwriter also posted BTS of the two of them for the music video to her track where the chemistry between them is on full display.

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Muni Long quickly ran to the comments to confirm that she was “not coming up off him,” when fans speculated that this was more than just two artists promoting their songs. She also doubled down writing, “Dirty drawls. Love em” on a clip hugged up with Akeem to let us know it’s real.

After calling it quits with her ex-husband, Raysean Hairston, after a decade of marriage, Muni Long seemed to put her full attention on both her health and her music. In 2024, she detailed their split during an interview with 92.3 LA saying,

“I don’t have time for drama, I don’t have time for nonsense. This is one of the most amazing times in my life, and if you can’t celebrate that with me, I’m so sorry, but I’m going to have to leave you behind. You wake up every day mad, and there’s literally nothing to be upset about. We have a beautiful child, we’re good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that.

I think it takes incredible strength to realize that this was the love of my life at one point—and he probably could be really good for me if he got it together—but I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year…but I’m sorry, I’m probably already over it.”

She’d later reveal that Hairston couldn’t seem to hold space for her growing success as an artist as the former couple were also co-owners of their own record label and often collaborated on her hit songs. Last year, Muni Long exited the Boy Is Mine tour, on which she opened for Brandy and Monica, after revealing that it wasn’t safe for her to continue as she battled complications linked to her Lupus diagnosis.

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Needless to say, the fans are happy to see Muni getting a little joy poured into her cup. Meanwhile, Akeem is continuing to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting new lyricists in the game. His The Texture Tour kicks off this fall with dates in Miami, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago as well as his hometown of Jackson, Mississippi.

To promote his dates, the clever rapper has turned in freestyles set to the popular songs of each city/region delivering his take on tracks like 2Pac’s “All About You,” The Notorious B.I.G’s “Notorious Thugs,” and Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement,” amongst others.

Maybe fans will catch a glimpse of Muni showing up on the road in support of her new man this fall. For now, we’re loving the heart-eyed hysteria of these two.

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Akeem Ali Jay-Z Monica muni long relationship
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