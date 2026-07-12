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32 Sporty Stunners Repping Their Country At FIFA World Cup 2026

Diaspora Drip On Display! — 32 International It-Girls Who Repped For Their Country At FIFA World Cup 2026

Put on your country's jersey and enjoy our gallery of global glambassadors who slayed at this year's World Cup.

Published on July 12, 2026
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A woman wearing a yellow jersey with a star logo stands in a sports stadium, smiling at the camera.
Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @litfitles

Baddest in the whole wide world!

Soccer (or futbol) fans are buzzing over this year’s star-studded FIFA World Cup, which brought together thousands of fans from hundreds of countries across the globe for exciting matches, immersive pop-ups, and fun-filled activations in major U.S. host cities including Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more.

While superstars like Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and more shined on the field, it was the beautiful ladies in the stands who stole the show while supporting their country with vibrant flags, custom-themed outfits, and cutesy face paint/accessories.

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A smiling woman in a yellow soccer jersey holding a multicolored soccer ball on a soccer field in a large stadium.
Source: IG: @nqobilekhwezi

According to The Science Survey, women’s soccer fandom is surging across the world which, based on the several viral posts of them cheering on their teams, is an intriguing development in the ‘Gooo Sports!’ world.

In recent years, 23% of U.S. woman viewers entered the global fandom compared to only 13% of men who typically have been fans for at least 20 years.

Interestingly, soccer fans in the U.S. are younger, more affluent than the general population, and 43% female, with 72% watching via TV or streaming and 47% using social media for content, per Nielsen/MSN.

Who are you rooting for in the World Cup (if your team is still alive)? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of sporty stunners, global glambassadors, and international it-girlies who stunned at the World Cup on the flip.

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RELATED CONTENT: Goal Diggers — Meet The 28 Finest FIFA Footballers Turning The 2026 World Cup Into A Global Thirst Trap

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2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Cardi B Cristiano Ronaldo Fashion FIFA World Cup futbol Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi Maduka Okoye sports style
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