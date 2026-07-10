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ESSENCE Festival 2026: 35 Sexy Sirens & Beauty Bombshells

Sheaux Stoppers! 35 Gorgeous Beauties Who Turned ESSENCE Fest 2026 Into A Fashion Fantasy

Here's a gallery of the swoon-worthy stunners who showed up and showed out at ESSENCE Festival 2026 in NOLA.

Published on July 10, 2026
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Four women in stylish outfits posing at an ESSENCE event, including a woman in a green feathered dress and another in a white crop top and pants.
Source: Getty

The essence of fineness!

The stunners sheauxed up and sheauxed out at this year’s energy-elevating ESSENCE Festival 2026, where culture collided with community at the star-powered spectacular in the heart of NOLA.

Basking in immaculate vibes, attendees were treated to free goodies at immersive activations, delicious eats at (literally) every corner, epic performances at the sold-out Superdome, informative panel discussions, and more while serving every flavor of FINE in fabulous fashions.

A woman in a yellow halter top and striped skirt stands in front of palm trees on a sunny city street.
Source: IG: @jalisaevaughn

RELATED CONTENT: Need Another Reason To Be At Essence Fest? How About Michelle Obama!

Setting the tone for the weekend was beauty behemoth Brown Sugar Babe, which brought together the boldest (and baddest) bombshells for an exquisite French Kiss affair celebrating PRIVÉ—an exciting new chapter for the wildly popular brand.

Designed for those who appreciate elevated fragrance, timeless details, and luxury in every layer, guests were the first to step inside the world of PRIVÉ and experience what’s next for BSB.

Dripping with opulence, the exclusive soirée set the tone for the brand’s weekend-winning presence inside Beautycon where they handed out must-have gift bags to seas of excited guests inside the convention center.

Have you ordered from Brown Sugar Babe? If so, which product? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and keep scrolling to enjoy our gallery of fly girlies, vibrant hautties, and beauty bombshells who stunned at this year’s ESSENCE Fest.

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RELATED CONTENT: Milestones And Mami: A Retrospective of EssenceFest With My 70-Year-Old Mother

Related Tags

2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® Brown Sugar Babe ESSENCE Fest Essence Festival ESSENCE Festival 2026 Essence Magazine Fashion new orleans Nola style
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