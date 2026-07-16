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FIFA's Finest Footballers & Haitian Heartthrobs

Warning: These World Cup Zaddies May Cause Excessive Thirst — Meet Haitian Heartthrob Ricardo Ade & 20 More Fine FIFA Footballers We Can’t Stop Watching

Another compilation of the finest footballers, soccer stunners, and 2026 World Cup cuties sparking a swoonami online...like Haiti's co-captain Ricardo Ade.

Published on July 16, 2026
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Four soccer players wearing blue and red uniforms with jersey numbers 18, 4, 24, and 9.
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FIFA Fever continues! We’re back with a third round of World Cup highlights, hotties, and a Haitian heartthrob who led his team on a historic run!

A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, standing against a dark background.
Source: Jhair Guerrero / Courtesy

There may only be a few weeks of nail-biting battles left, but there is no shortage of sizzling soccer stars. One of the latest sparking a swoonami online is Haiti’s co-captain cutie, Ricardo Ade.

RELATED CONTENT: A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing a denim jacket stands against a dark background, displaying a muscular physique.
Source: Jhair Guerrero / Courtesy

Ricardo puts the “abs” in absurdly fine and fans can’t get enough!

A shirtless man with dreadlocks wearing a denim jacket, standing against a dark background.
Source: Jhair Guerrero / Courtesy

Like all the elite athletes on our list, Ricardo is much more than a pretty face. The 36-year-old led Haiti’s team to its first appearance in the World Cup in 52 years! With more than half-century of anticipation built up, it was nearly impossible not to root for the country’s epic comeback.

“I never imagined my journey would look like this, building a career across two continents, and now co-captaining Haiti in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Every detour brought me here. And I carry all of it on the field,” Ade exlusively told BOSSIP.

In addition to competing at the highest level against top pros around the world, he’s faced more adversity than most. Before the honor of representing his country in front of the world, Ade’s football dreams turned into a nightmare when a scam left him stranded in Thailand with no money, help, or knowledge of the country.

Despite finding no opportunities to play in Asia and having to beg for money to survive, Ricardo never gave up. He hustled up enough money to make it to Miami, then Chile, before he became a top player on Ecuador’s team. Much like the courageous country he represents, he may have been down, but he was never out.

“Ricardo didn’t just show up to this World Cup. He survived his way here. Thailand, Miami, Chile, Ecuador.  Most people would have quit somewhere along that road. He didn’t. And now women across the internet are discovering him the same week he’s about to walk out in front of the world representing a country that hasn’t been on this stage in 52 years. Ricardo is the face of it because he’s earned it, and the world is just now catching up,” Ade’s rep revealed.

After three hard-fought matches against Scotland, Morocco, the Les Grenadiers unfortunately didn’t make it to the next round of the tournament. However, even making it that far was a major victory in a showing that made fans proud to the very last minute and Ricardo isn’t the only one who looked good doing it! The roster is stacked with Zoe Zaddies just a click away!

The team, which represents the Haitian diaspora spread across France, the UK, and South America, returned to a heroes welcome on July 5. We truly love to see it!

Keep scrolling for more fine footballers, sizzling soccer stars, and gorgeous goal-makers!

1. Wilson Isidor

2. Wilguens Paugain

3. Lenny Joseph

4. Duckens Nazon

5. Leverton Pierre

6. Yassin Fortune

7. Derrick Etienne

8. Frantzdy Pierrot

9. Josue Casimir

10. Ruben Providence

11. Jose Luis Rodriguez

12. Roderick Miller

13. Quinten Timber

14. Jurrien Timber

15. Alexander Isak

16. Ismael Diaz

17. Denzel Dumfries

18. Felix Nmecha

19. Jose Cordoba

20. Carlos Harvey

21. Amir Murillo

22. Azarias Londoño

23. Edgardo Fariña

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Related Tags

2026 FIFA World Cup Alexander Isak Amir Murillo athletes Azarias Londoño Carlos Harvey Derrick Etienne Edgardo Fariña Felix Nmecha FIFA football France Frantzdy Pierrot Ismael Diaz Jhair Guerrero Jose Cordoba Jose Luis Rodriguez Josue Casimir Jurrien Timber Lenny Joseph Leverton Pierre Morocco Quinten Timber Ricardo Ade Roderick Miller Ruben Providence soccer UK Wilguens Paugain Wilson Isidor Yassin Fortune Zoe Zaddies
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