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Inside New York Liberty's Women Empowerment Night

Where Women Win Together — Inside The New York Liberty’s Inspiring Women’s Empowerment Night

On July 7, the New York Liberty hosted a Women's Empowerment Night, bringing together women of all generations to celebrate their strength and unity.

Published on July 9, 2026
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New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. Ellie the Elephant dances on the court during the event.

The New York Liberty celebrated women’s empowerment on July 7 with a special WNBA matchup against the Dallas Wings at Barclays Center, creating an unforgettable night that went far beyond the action on the court. While fans witnessed an exciting showdown between two talented teams, the evening also highlighted the importance of community, confidence, and supporting women through a variety of interactive experiences and partnerships.

RELATED CONTENT: Girls Is Players Too! — The Top 16 Black WNBA Players Of All Time

New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. Ellie the Elephant greets fans.

The Women’s Empowerment Night brought together organizations and brands like Lola and Gotham FC, dedicated to uplifting women and girls, transforming the arena into a space where sports, wellness, and inspiration brought generations together. Throughout the game, fans of all ages had the opportunity to participate in engaging activations that celebrated women’s achievements while promoting health, self-expression, and confidence.

Here’s what went down at the New York Liberty’s Women’s Empowerment Night.

To kick off the festivities, the first 9,000 fans through the doors received an exclusive New York Liberty x Anthem keychain, giving attendees a commemorative keepsake to remember the special evening.

Fans also enjoyed a unique activation presented by Coinbase, where Mini Print Vending Machines located in Sections 1 and 217 allowed guests to create personalized photo keepsakes from the event. The interactive experience gave fans a fun way to capture memories from one of the Liberty’s most anticipated theme nights.

New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. Fans cheer during the big event.

Luxury fashion brand Coach added to the excitement by hosting a “Tabby Purse” photo experience in Section 1. Inspired by one of the brand’s signature handbag collections, the installation provided fans with a stylish backdrop to snap photos and celebrate the occasion.

New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. Liberty fans take pictures in front of the “Tabby Purse” Coach activation.
New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. The Camp Confidence activation.

Reproductive health and wellness was also a focus.

Women’s health and wellness remained a major focus throughout the evening. Vagisil welcomed fans to the Fundamental Shop in Section 23, where guests participated in an engaging activation designed to spark conversations around women’s wellness and self-care in an approachable and educational environment.

New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. Fans browse another fun activation on site at the event.

Meanwhile, reproductive health brand Lola partnered with For the Women By the Women to create the Period Empowerment Wall in Section 1. The interactive installation invited fans to write encouraging messages promoting menstrual health education, confidence, and breaking the stigma surrounding periods. The activation encouraged open conversations while reinforcing the importance of education and supporting women at every stage of life.

New York Liberty, Women's Empowerment Night
Source: Photo courtesy of the New York Liberty. / Women’s Empowerment Night July 7, 2026. Lola’s Period Empowerment Wall activation.

From exciting fan experiences and exclusive giveaways to meaningful conversations around wellness and empowerment, the New York Liberty’s Women’s Empowerment Night showcased how sports can unite communities while celebrating the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women. The event served as a reminder that basketball is more than just a game, it’s also a platform to inspire future generations, promote inclusion, and create lasting connections both on and off the court.

During an interview with MadameNoire, Morgan Taylor, the VP of Business Operations for the New York Liberty, gushed about the fantastic event, telling us that the “Women’s Empowerment Night reflects who we are as an organization and our belief that when women are empowered to lead, innovate, and thrive, entire communities are stronger.”

Dallas Wings v New York Liberty
Awak Kuier #34 of the Dallas Wings warms up before the game against the New York Liberty. at Barclays Center on July 07, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. Source: Caleb Bowlin / Getty

Taylor added, “At the New York Liberty, our theme nights are an opportunity to celebrate the people, stories, and cultures that make New York one of the most dynamic cities in the world. As a franchise built around extraordinary women on the court and throughout our organization, we’re proud to use our platform to amplify trailblazers, inspire the next generation, and create meaningful moments that extend beyond basketball. Whether it’s Women’s Empowerment Night or any game at Barclays Center, our goal is to create experiences where every fan feels welcomed, inspired, and reminded of the power of women to shape the future.”

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empowerment female empowerment new york liberty Newsletter WNBA
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