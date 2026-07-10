Fine AF Fridays, Vol 34: La La Anthony Said ‘Bon Voyage’… To Wearing Clothes

Source: (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) For this week’s Fine AF Friday, we’ve got some new guests and some old ones. For the 34th edition, rugby athlete Libhongolethu Geza left us jaw dropped when we saw his cover photo on Men’s Health South Africa. Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson also made it to the lineup for the first time, after sharing her knockout recap photos from vacation. Victoria Monét returned bringing all the allure to her post. Soccer player Maduka Okoye is also back, because we couldn’t resist that sexy smile. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol. 33: Some Things Really Are Black & White — Like How Sexy Jodie & Jordyn Woods Look 1. Halle Bailey, 26 Halle Bailey looks like a tropical dream in her recent vacation pics! We are in love with this orange floral swimsuit.

2. Daniel “Booby” Gibson, 40 Keyshia Cole’s ex Daniel “Booby” Gibson don’t look like he’s aged a bit even since he was last coupled up with her. 40 years old WHERE?

3. Priah Ferguson, 19 Okay now! Priah Ferguson looks as spicy as the personality of her “Stranger Things” character.

4. Victoria Monét, 37 When it comes to sex appeal we know Victoria Monet’s got it! And here she go reminding us – as if we needed to be reminded.

5. KWN, 26 You can’t tell me you didn’t feel a little hot after that collar move KWN just did. Whewww. Just effortlessly fine.

6. Maduka Okoye, 26 Maduka Okoye looking this good in HD should be a crime. Fine, handsome, sexy – none of those quite fit how scrumptious he looks.

7. La La Anthony, 44 Source: La La Anthony/IG:@lala La La Anthony looked unreal in her bubblegum pink bikini set. She just turned 44 a couple of weeks ago and looks astounding.

8. Libhongolethu Geza, 28 Request Feedback Oh hello Mr. Geza! We see why the athlete was picked for this month’s cover of Men’s Health South Africa. He’s as hot as summer in July.

9. Zendaya, 29 We’re convinced that if Zendaya wasn’t an actress and singer, she absolutely would’ve have been a supermodel. The face card, the wardrobe, the make up – is unstoppable.

10. Justine Joy, 33 Justine Joy is looking very angelic in her House of CB dress. The lace dress gives flirty and complements her skin beautifully.

11. Marlon Wayans, 53 Marlon Wayans is another one that looks no where near his age. He was the cover star for Cigar Snob Mag and looked very dapper and smooth.

12. London On Da Track, 35 London On Da Track is one good looking producer who doesn’t get enough credit for being fine.

13. Lori Harvey, 29 Now we all know by now that Lori Harvey does not play when it comes to her fashion honey. We don’t often see her wear deep red colors like this, but we think she needs to add more of it based on how stunning she looks in it.

14. Terry Crews, 57 Terry Crews went for a completely smooth face by getting rid of his facial hair as he graced the cover of Jet Set Magazine.

15. Cardi B, 33 Cardi B was giving real “it girl” energy at the Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall/Winter show. We don’t know what we love more, the big curly hair or her black and white bodysuit.

16. Mimii Ngulube, 26 Love Island‘s Mimii continues to impress us with her fashion game too. This medium length bob with the flipped up ends is chef’s kiss. And of course, who doesn’t love a dress with some movement.

17. Odell Beckham Jr., 33 Odell Beckham Jr. is such a tease. Of course, he would show us his muscles first to keep us scrolling to the last few slides where we finally get to see his handsome face.

18. Arya Starr, 24 Arya Starr is exactly that – A star! We are loving these dark and sexy photos that she took for press for her song “Tornado.”

19. Drake, 39 Drake must be hitting that gym. His muscles look like they done swelled up and we are not mad at it.