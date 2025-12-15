Close
'Stranger Things' Star Priah Ferguson Talks Show's Finale

‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Opens Up About The Show’s Crazy Ending — And Says Erica’s Sassy One-Liners Are Still Coming

Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas's sister on 'Stranger Things', promises a satisfying conclusion to the hit Netflix series' latest season.

Published on December 15, 2025
Netflix Strong Black Lead Presents “Skater Things”
Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Atlanta’s own Priah Ferguson is preparing to say goodbye to the show that made her a household name. In a recent interview with Classix, the Stranger Things star, who plays the sharp-witted Erica Sinclair, opened up about the bittersweet feeling of the show’s fifth and final season.

Having joined the cast at just nine years old, Ferguson has grown up alongside her character. “As I grew, I think, like, Erica grew, and I got to learn more about the character and more about myself as well,” she shared.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere
Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

While the final days on set were emotional, Ferguson is proud of the journey. She promises the highly anticipated conclusion, which is being released in three parts over the holidays, will deliver for the show’s dedicated fanbase. “I guess fans can expect, like, a lot of their questions to be answered. It’s coming to an end, so they’ll be, like, fulfilled,” Ferguson teased. While she couldn’t give away too much, she confirmed that Erica’s signature sassy one-liners will definitely make a return.

Now 19, the booked and busy queen isn’t just an actress; she’s also a student and brand strategist for the Atlanta Vibe pro volleyball team. Looking ahead, Ferguson is excited to explore new roles. “I’m really excited to explore, like, a lot of projects with, like, great writing. I would love to show my range,” she said, expressing a desire to take on a project that speaks to Generation Z.

In the meantime, catch Priah in action on Stranger Things, with Vol. 1 out now on Netflix. Vol. 2 comes out on Christmas Day, and the finale episode pops on New Year’s Eve.

Watch the interview below.

